On Sunday (7th April), a group of Congress workers stopped party MP Shashi Tharoor during an election campaign in Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram city of Kerala.

In a video shared by Janam TV, they were seen shouting him down and raising slogans against the Congress leader. The party workers said, ‘Go back’ and ‘no vote for you’.

The embarrassing incident took place when Tharoor was on his campaign trail along with local Congress MLA M Vincent. The development comes just weeks before voting in the State of Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The incident has reportedly irked the Congress leadership in Kerala. Other political parties are now sharing the video on social media in a bid to mock the grand-old party.

As expected, the Congress party is now downplaying the incident as a minor altercation and accused the ruling CPIM party in the State of orchestrating the event.

Congress leader VD Sathwesan told The Times of India, “Tharoor is a prominent leader of the party and he is regarded highly among party workers. Many such attempts are being made by those who want to tarnish Tharoor’s image. CPM workers are behind this incident.”

Party MLA M Vincent, who was with Shashi Tharoor then, also claimed that it was a minor incident and that the protesters’ grievances were sorted.

It must be mentioned that Shashi Tharoor is a Member of Parliament from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency since 2009.