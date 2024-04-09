Tuesday, April 9, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Go back, No vote for you': Congress workers stop Shashi Tharoor from campaigning, raise...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Go back, No vote for you’: Congress workers stop Shashi Tharoor from campaigning, raise slogans against him in his election constituency in Kerala

The embarrassing incident took place when Tharoor was on his campaign trail along with local Congress MLA M Vincent.

OpIndia Staff
'Go back, No vote for you': Congress workers stop Shashi Tharoor from campaigning, raise slogans against him in his election constituency in Kerala
Shashi Tharoor, Congress workers boo him in viral video, images via ET and Janam TV
10

On Sunday (7th April), a group of Congress workers stopped party MP Shashi Tharoor during an election campaign in Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram city of Kerala.

In a video shared by Janam TV, they were seen shouting him down and raising slogans against the Congress leader. The party workers said, ‘Go back’ and ‘no vote for you’.

The embarrassing incident took place when Tharoor was on his campaign trail along with local Congress MLA M Vincent. The development comes just weeks before voting in the State of Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The incident has reportedly irked the Congress leadership in Kerala. Other political parties are now sharing the video on social media in a bid to mock the grand-old party.

As expected, the Congress party is now downplaying the incident as a minor altercation and accused the ruling CPIM party in the State of orchestrating the event.

Congress leader VD Sathwesan told The Times of India, “Tharoor is a prominent leader of the party and he is regarded highly among party workers. Many such attempts are being made by those who want to tarnish Tharoor’s image. CPM workers are behind this incident.”

Party MLA M Vincent, who was with Shashi Tharoor then, also claimed that it was a minor incident and that the protesters’ grievances were sorted.

It must be mentioned that Shashi Tharoor is a Member of Parliament from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency since 2009.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshahsi tharoor, congress attacks tharoor, balarampuram, thiruvananthapuram, kerala
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com