Neha Hiremath murder aftermath: Hindu girl in Karnataka assaulted by her Muslim friend for trying to end their relationship; accused was carrying a knife

One of the onlookers who intervened to thwart the alleged assault described the sudden scene of a boy attacking a girl in broad daylight at a public location. "I hurried to assist her and pushed him aside," he recounted. Additionally, he noted that the assailant, Aftab, had a knife.

Neha Hiremath murder Muslim Hindu girl assaulted
A Hindu girl in Karnataka was assaulted by her Muslim friend for terminating their relationship after Neha Hiremath (R) murder.
3

In Hubballi, Karnataka, a Muslim man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Hindu girl who wished to end their friendship in the wake of Neha Hiremath’s murder, a report published on News 18 said.

The detained individual, identified as Aftab, a fruit vendor, was reported to the authorities by the victim. She recounted being acquainted with him through another Muslim classmate.

The girl narrated her ordeal to the police, stating that Aftab had pursued her for two years, showering her with gifts and tokens of affection. However, after the tragic incident involving Neha, she grew wary of Aftab’s motives and decided to sever ties with him.

Upon confronting him and returning the gifts as she requested an end to their association, Aftab allegedly turned violent, assaulting her with a heavy object on the street in broad daylight.

She recounted that Aftab proceeded to ignite the gifts she returned on the roadside. “When bystanders witnessed the attack, they rushed to my aid and intervened, pulling Aftab away,” she asserted.

The victim further complained to the police, alleging that Aftab had forcefully gifted her bags and other items and had pressured her to maintain the relationship.

A probe into the incident has been launched by the police. Renuka Sukumar, the Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner, confirmed the arrest of the accused, Aftab, in connection to the case.

The heinous murder of Neha, the daughter of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation’s Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath, has garnered widespread attention. CCTV footage depicts Fayaz, the perpetrator, repeatedly stabbing Neha on her college campus before fleeing. He was subsequently apprehended by authorities.

