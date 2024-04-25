A day after BJP denied ticket to Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal for the Lok Sabha elections, fake news is being spread claiming that he regrated his decision to join the BJP. Namgyal has said that he never said that and strongly condemned the false statements.

Teena Karamveer, Congress communication coordinator of Rajasthan and a spokesperson of the party tweeted the fake quote in Hindi saying, “Joining BJP and supporting Modi was my worst decision, I was not aware of his strategy, people of Ladakh please forgive me.”

भाजपा में शामिल होना और मोदी का समर्थन करना मेरा सबसे खराब निर्णय था, मुझे उनकी रणनीति के बारे में पता नहीं था, लद्दाख के लोग कृपया मुझे माफ कर दें।



The same Hindi quote was tweeted by several other social media users. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal responded to one such tweet and clarified that this is a fake quote attributed to him and he never made this statement. He also clarified that despite being denied a ticket this time, he remains a loyal member of BJP.

Namgyal said, “I want to clarify that I never said these words. I strongly condemn those spreading false statements by misusing my name. As a loyal BJP Karyakarta, I’ve always admired our most dynamic leader Sh. Narendra Modi Ji and all our leadership.”

This comes amid reports that Namgyal was upset over the parties decision to nominate Tashi Gyalson instead of him from Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency. Talking to reporters, Namgyal had earlier said that his supporters were not happy with the decision, and he will deliberate on the issue with his supporters before taking a call on his future action.

“My supporters have assembled spontaneously in Leh today. They are not happy with the nomination. With such a reaction, the big question remains if the party can retain the seat,” he had said. Hinting at taking some action on the issue, he had added, “I will sit with my supporters and a final decision will be taken. I will consider the sentiments of my supporters and take a collective decision for the interests of Ladakh. People are not ready to accept the nomination.”

However, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has ended speculations of any dissent now with his tweet.

It is being speculated that BJP dropped him in favour of Tashi Gyalson, the chief executive councilor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, to calm the tension in Ladakh over the demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. Reportedly, BJP is facing strong resentment among people over these demands.

Voting in Ladakh will took place on 20 May. Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the constituency.