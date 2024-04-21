Monday, April 22, 2024
Gold, silver, Mangalsutra, property will be distributed to people having more children, illegal migrants and Muslims: PM Modi slams Congress over ‘Wealth redistribution’ promise

PM Modi said, "Congress is trapped in the clutches of the Leftists and urban naxals. What Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. It reflects the Maoist ideology." 

PM Modi lambasts Congress over Wealth redistribution promise in its manifesto
PM Modi lambasts Congress over Wealth redistribution promise in its manifesto (Image Source - IANS)
On Sunday (21st April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for including the ultra-leftist agenda of ‘Wealth redistribution’ promised by Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi asserted that its election manifesto reflects the ideology of Maoists. 

While addressing an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, PM Modi asserted that the Congress party has fallen into the trap of leftists and urban naxals. He added that several estranged leaders who have left the grand old party have highlighted this. According to him, they told him that the Congress party’s manifesto reflects the same. 

PM Modi said, “Congress is trapped in the clutches of the Leftists and urban naxals. What Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. It reflects the Maoist ideology.” 

Further in his address, PM Modi slammed the Congress party over promising Wealth redistribution. He warned the voters that according to the Congress party’s announcement if they form the government, gold, silver, ornaments like Mangalsutra, property, etc of Indians will be surveyed. PM Modi stressed that ‘Mangalsutra’ is more about their feelings and dreams than Gold. 

PM Modi emphasised, “They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every person will be done. It will be checked how much gold our sisters own, how much money government employees have…They also said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does govt have the right to take your property? ‘Mangalsutra’ sone ki keemat ka mudda nahi hai, unke sapno se juda hua hai…”

PM Modi recalled the infamous remark by then-PM Manmohan Singh where he argued that Muslims have the first right over resources

Highlighting the same, the Prime Minister added that this means that after doing the wealth survey they will distribute it to people who have more children, to illegal migrants, and to Muslims, for whom Manmohan Singh had said they had the first right over resources.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Jalore, PM Modi took a dig at senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stating that those who can’t fight and win elections have come to Rajasthan this time.

Taking a jibe at the deteriorating condition of the Congress, PM Modi said that the Congress which had once won 400 seats is now incapable of contesting 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election adding that the party is the “symbol of instability.” 

He added that the people of the country are punishing Congress for its “sins“.

“The Congress party itself is responsible for the condition it has reached today. Earlier, Rajasthan sent former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha, and now you have another leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha (Sonia Gandhi). People who knew that they could not win, ran away from the race and reached Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Congress hollowed the country by spreading the termites of ‘parivaarwad’ and corruption. The youth of the country is so angry with Congress that it doesn’t want to see their face again,” the Prime Minister further stated. 

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

