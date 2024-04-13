On Saturday (13th April), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi courted controversy after he falsely claimed that President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the Pran Prathistha ceremony of Ram Mandir for virtue of being an Adivasi.

He made the outrageous remarks during a public meeting in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. At about 34:50 minutes into the event, Rahul Gandhi alleged, “During the inauguration of Ram Mandir, the President of India, who is an Adivasi, was told that she could not come to the programme.”

“They had told her not to come for the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir. Why? Because she is an Adivasi. This is the only reason,” he claimed.

The Congress scion did not stop here and continued to peddle lies. “This is the message that PM Modi gave to the country that we will not let an Adivasi visit Ram Mandir on the occasion of its inauguration. This is their mindset,” he brazened out.

The truth is that President Murmu was formally invited by a delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The invitation was extended on 12th January this year by a delegation comprising Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal, and Ram Mandir construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

आज भारत की महामहिम राष्ट्रपति आदरणीया श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को 22 जनवरी को श्री राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का निमंत्रण सौंपा। उन्होंने इस पर अत्यंत हर्ष व्यक्त किया तथा कहा कि अयोध्या आने व दर्शन करने का शीघ्र समय तय करेंगी।

इस अवसर पर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के अखिल… pic.twitter.com/ceO6Gwuvbc — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) January 12, 2024

However, President Murmu had said that she would soon decide the time to visit Ayodhya. In fact, on 21st January, the President hailed the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony and sent heartfelt wishes to the Prime Minister for making the temple appear into reality.

“The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram at Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in resurgence of our nation,” President Murmu was quoted as saying.

The President also appreciated ‘Maa Shabri’s’ reference made by PM Modi in his address before the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.