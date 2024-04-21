A knife attack on a Hindu businessman Raju Hargunani was reported on 19th April in the Kanpur area of Uttar Pradesh. The primary accused is a minor from the Muslim community who had previously worked at the shoe showroom. The victim’s intestines were also ripped open in the brutal assault. He is critically injured and has been receiving treatment at the moment while the juvenile assailant is in police custody. There were four attackers, based on the police.

The incident pertained to Kanpur City’s eastern region. The Kotwali neighbourhood has Naveen market where the 57-year-old man had opened his shoe store. Sunil Kumar, his nephew registered a police complaint according to which Bilal, Akhtar and Shaan have been working at the shop along with the 14-year-old who was employed only a few days ago. The youngster who is a resident of Chamanganj was allegedly scolded because he was inefficient and removed from the business. He had then furiously threatened “I will see you,” while leaving the shop.

Between 8:30 to 9 pm on the fateful day, Rajkumar alias Raju Hargunani was seated at his showroom counter when the underage boy entered there holding a large knife and unleashed a vicious attack on the Hindu male stabbing him eleven times repeatedly. He sustained numerous injuries to his hands, back and stomach which were cut open and his intestines were exposed. The entire place was covered in blood.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator warned the nearby people to stay away while threatening them with the knife as they flocked to the horrifying scene after hearing the screams. He stabbed his former employer multiple times before absconding from there. The instance sent people into a frenzy. Raju Hargunani was admitted to a hospital where he is being kept on a ventilator. The complainant has demanded severe punishment for the culprit. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint.

थानाक्षेत्र कोतवाली स्थित नवीन मार्केट की एक दुकान में काम करने वाले युवक द्वारा अपने 03 साथियों के साथ दुकान मालिक को चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया है, घायल दुकान मालिक को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु टीमें लगा दी गयीं है, अन्य आवश्यक विधिक… pic.twitter.com/KZMHOAbj8W — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) April 19, 2024

The authorities have already started their action in the case. The teenager had escaped to his aunt’s (mother’s sister) house in Lucknow after committing the crime and was apprehended on 20th April from there. They have registered a First Information Report under sections 307 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The cops have also recovered the knife used in the attack. Further probe is underway and additional required actions are being taken.

The accused claimed during the interrogation that the owner had mistreated and abused him when asked for money before Eid and chased him away. He again reached the store on 19th April but didn’t get anything which infuriated him and he attacked the old man. The police will send him to a juvenile detention centre after producing him in the juvenile court on 21st April.