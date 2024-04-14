On Sunday (14th April), Uttar Pradesh police arrested a cleric named Sonu Hafiz from Kanpur for raping a minor girl. The cleric also gave abortion pills to the victim girl after three months of pregnancy. The victim’s condition worsened due to these abortion drugs and then the girl was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Sonu Hafiz is also known as ‘Maulana‘ among local people. UP Police are probing further in this case.

This case is from the Naubasta police station area of the Kanpur South region. On 13th April, the mother of the 14-year-old minor victim complained to the police station against her neighbour Sonu Hafiz. She said in her complaint that Sonu Hafiz had been following her daughter with ill intentions for a long time. Hafiz often called the girl to his room on some pretext and used to take off all the clothes of the victim and rape her. When the child talked about complaining to her family, the accused threatened her that she would be killed along with her family.

The mother of the victim has said in her complaint that her daughter endured prolonged suffering in silence due to threats from Sonu Hafiz. Throughout this period, the victim became pregnant multiple times as a result of rape. When she told Sonu Hafiz about her pregnancies, he provided her with contraceptive pills.

At the behest of Hafiz, the victim consumed abortion pills, resulting in severe bleeding and loss of consciousness. Her family rushed her to the hospital, where they discovered she was three months pregnant.

Upon questioning by her mother, the victim revealed the entire truth, disclosing Sonu Hafiz’s involvement. As the girl’s mother prepared to lodge a police complaint, Hafiz intimidated her and her family. The girl’s mother has urged for stringent action against Sonu Hafiz.

An FIR has been lodged against Sonu Hafiz based on the complaint, charging him under sections 511, 506, 376, and 313 of the IPC along with the POCSO Act. On Sunday, 14th April 2024, the police apprehended the accused Sonu Hafiz.

OpIndia has the complaint copy. In a viral video, the victim’s mother said that she had suspected the accused Sonu Hafiz for almost a month. The accused would smile at the girl, and whenever the mother used to scold him for this, he would say that the victim girl was like a sister to him. However, while he used to rape the girl, he also used to assure her that he would marry her.