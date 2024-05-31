The long seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are concluding tomorrow, 1st June, with the results to be counted on 4th June. However, the country will have some indications of the results by tomorrow evening, with several poll agencies and news networks expected to declare their exit polls. And now as per reports, the Congress party has decided to boycott the exit polls.

News Channels generally conduct panel discussions while revealing exit poll results, and representatives of major political parties along with political analysts take part in such panels. However, it has been reported that the Congress party has decided not to participate in exit poll results on TV News channels starting tomorrow.

Reportedly the Congress party has decided to wait for the actual results on 4th June instead of taking the exit polls seriously. Therefore, the party will not send its spokespersons to TV channels when the Exit Polls are discussed.

It has been speculated that several top pollsters have indicated the possible results of the polls to the opposition leaders.

I’m hearing that in last 24 hours some top pollsters have briefed Opposition leaders about the actual results of their exit polls. Whether the same results will be broadcast tomorrow on the news channels is the question everyone in Delhi is asking. — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) May 31, 2024

And now the party has decided to skip the TV discussions altogether instead of debating how they don’t believe the exit polls. This shows that the exit polls could be predicting a massive win for BJP led NDA.

Several top agencies including Axis My India, Matrize, CNX, Today’s Chanakya, CVoter and others are expected to publish their exit poll results tomorrow after the end of voting. As per ECI rules, exit poll results can’t disclosed before 6.30 PM on the last day of the voting.