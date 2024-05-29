After being released on bail in the Delhi Liquor scam case, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is back to doing what he does best- lie blatantly. This time he has chosen his protégé Atishi Marlena for weaving a new conspiracy theory. The Aam Aadmi Party chief has taken to X to claim that Atishi Marlena is the next target of the Modi government and will be arrested next.

Kejriwal took off on his flight of fancy after Atishi Marlena was summoned by a city court in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP over her poaching claim. Atishi has been asked to appear before the court on June 29. This case relates to allegations made by Atishi that the BJP attempted to bribe and poach AAP legislators.

Sharing a news clip posted by Bar and Bench on the court summon sent to Atishi Marlena in the defamation case, the out-on-bail AAP supremo predicted that Atishi will be arrested next. “I had said earlier that they will arrest Atishi next. They are planning to do so now. Complete dictatorship. In completely flimsy, frivolous and false cases, they are arresting ALL leaders of AAP one by one. Every single opposition leader will be arrested if Modi ji comes back to power. AAP is not imp. Saving our dear country from dictatorship is imp,” posted Kejriwal.

Kejriwal most likely needs to be made aware of the distinction between an arrest and a court summons. Arrests and court summonses are two legal tools that the judicial system uses, although they have different uses and go through separate processes. An arrest is when law enforcement detains a person based on probable cause that they have committed a crime. A court summons is an official notice issued by a court asking a person to appear at a specified time and place, usually in conjunction with a legal procedure.

Court summons Atishi Marlena in defamation case

Delhi Education Minister Atishi was summoned by Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, May 28, in response to a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP Media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor. The defamation case pertains to the allegations by Atishi that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was attempting to poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. She has been asked by the court to appear on June 29.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that Atishi was making “false, fabricated, and manipulated statements” in the defamation lawsuit.”…with a malicious intent to damage the public perception of BJP and its employees.”

The complaint read, “By such kind of malicious/ scandalous statements, you and your colleagues defame BJP and its members and try to gain political mileage by use of the platform of press conferences to make such false statements knowing fully well that all social media platforms would carry such news as you are not only an MLA but a Minister in the govt of NCT of Delhi.”