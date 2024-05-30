Thursday, May 30, 2024
I.N.D.I. Alliance leader Azam Khan sent to jail for 10 years for assault and criminal conspiracy by Rampur MP-MLA Court, fined Rupees 14 Lakhs

The second accused in the case, Barkat Ali, has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment with ₹6 Lakhs fine.

OpIndia Staff
azam khan
SP leader Azam Khan (source: Punjab Kesari)
3

I.N.D.I. Alliance member Samajwadi Party’s leader Azam Khan has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the MP-MLA court of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The decision against Azam Khan has come in the case of assault and criminal conspiracy in Dungarpur Basti. The second accused in the case, Barkat Ali, has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment with ₹6 Lakhs fine.

The matter pertains to Dungarpur Basti, and the complainant Abrar had lodged a case of forcible entry into his house in 2019. He also said there was loot, issue of life threats, and demolition of his house using bulldozer.

In 2019, people living in Dungurpur Basti filed 12 cases against the veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the Ganj police station on charges of looting, theft, assault, among other sections. Out of these 12 cases, the decision has come in 3 cases. The Samajwadi Party leader has been acquitted in two cases, while in one case he has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh. In the current case, the court has found Azam Khan and contractor Barkat Ali guilty, and both were sentenced on Thursday, May 30..

During the hearing in the case, the veteran Samajwadi Party leader was connected from Sitapur jail via video conferencing. Notably, 108 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, out of which 80 cases are currently under trial. Azam Khan has been sentenced in six separate cases during the past 17 months.

On October 18, 2017, the Samajwadi Party leader’s son Abdullah Azam and wife Tanzeen Fatima were sentenced to seven years at Rampur MP/MLA court for using a fraudulent birth certificate. On July 14, 2023, Khan was convicted by a Rampur court for hate speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On February 14, last year, a Moradabad court sentenced Azam Khan and his son Abdullah to two years in a 15-year-old case for traffic obstruction. On October 28, 2022, Khan was sentenced to three years in prison by a Rampur court for hate speech from 2019.

