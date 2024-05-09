Thursday, May 9, 2024
‘If left to Congress there would be no country for Hindus’: BJP tears into Congress after EAC-PM study shows Hindus in India shrunk 8%

The remarks of Amit Malviya come amidst the report of EAC which said that in India, the share of the majority Hindu population decreased by 7.82 per cent between 1950 and 2015.

ANI
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya (Source: moneycontrol)
Amit Malviya, Bhartiya Janta Party’s in-charge of the National Information and Technology Department on Wednesday targeted the Congress party over the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) and said that if the country is left to Congress, then there would be no country for Hindus.

Taking to his official X handle, Amit Malviya tweeted, “Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8% between 1950 and 2015. The Muslim population grew by 43%. This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus.”

The remarks of Amit Malviya come amidst the report of EAC which said that in India, the share of the majority Hindu population decreased by 7.82 per cent between 1950 and 2015 (from 84.68 per cent to 78.06 per cent), while the share of the Muslim population, which in 1950 was 9.84 per cent, increased to 14.09 per cent in 2015–a 43.15 per cent increase in their share.

Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister also held the Congress responsible for the decrease in the Hindu population and claimed that the Muslim population due to the party’s Muslim appeasement politics.

Speaking with ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “This is a topic of concern and this imbalance in the population–rise in Muslim population and decline in Hindu population, has happened because of the Congress’ Muslim appeasement.”

Maurya added further, “Congress party worked like the Muslim League and therefore, the country witnessed an imbalance in the population. That is why, the country needs Uniform Civil Code (UCC)… Just like Hindus, Muslims will only marry one person. ‘Ye nahi ki ham 5 aur hamare 25 ke formule se santulan bigde,’ and then the demand for another Pakistan rises in the country. To prevent such things from happening, Uniform Civil Code is important.”

According to the EAC report, the share of the Christian population rose from 2.24 per cent to 2.36 per cent–an increase of 5.38 per cent between 1950 and 2015.

The share of Sikh population increased from 1.24 per cent in 1950 to 1.85 per cent in 2015–a 6.58 per cent rise in their share. Even the share of the Buddhist population witnessed a noticeable increase from 0.05 per cent in 1950 to 0.81 per cent.

On the other hand, the share of Jains in the population of India decreased from 0.45 per cent in 1950 to 0.36 per cent in 2015. The share of the Parsi population in India witnessed a stark 85 per cent decline, reducing from 0.03 per cent share in 1950 to 0.004 per cent in 2015.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

