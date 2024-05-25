Saturday, May 25, 2024


‘Mamata has turned Jhargram into Sandeshkhali’: TMC goons pelt stones at BJP candidate, injures two CISF jawans

While speaking about the matter, Pranat Tudu said, “All of a sudden, TMC goons who had blocked the roads started hurling bricks at my car."

OpIndia Staff
Amid the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal on Saturday (25th May), the convoy of BJP candidate (Jhargram constituency) Pranat Tudu came under attack from Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

The incident took place in the Garbeta area, which falls in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the BJP candidate and his security personnel could be seen running for cover.

Pranat Tudu had visited Garbeta following complaints by BJP agents that they were not being allowed inside some polling stations. However, he soon came attacked by TMC goons.

Two security personnel escorting the BJP candidate sustained injuries and were later hospitalised. Following the incident, a large team of police was deployed in the area to prevent any law and order situation. Earlier in the day,

While speaking about the matter, Pranat Tudu said, “All of a sudden, TMC goons who had blocked the roads started hurling bricks at my car.”

“When my security personnel tried to intervene, they were injured. Two CISF jawans accompanying me received head injuries and had to be hospitalised,” he added.

The BJP Jhargram candidate also lamented, “Didimoni (Mamata Banerjee) has turned Jhargram into Sandeshkhali.” The village of Sandeshkhali has become synonymous to the unspeakable atrocities committed against women by Trinamool Congress goons.

BJP candidate gheraoed by TMC goons

Earlier in the day, chaos broke out in the Ghatal constituency after BJP’s agent was not allowed to enter the polling station by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

On learning about the matter, BJP candidate (Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency) Hiranmoy Chatterjee reached the polling station. His convoy was stopped by TMC goons, who prevented him from entering the Keshpur area by setting fire in the middle of the road.

The TMC goons also gheraoed the vehicle of the BJP candidate and endangered his life. This was despite the fact that 919 companies of central forces were deployed to maintain the law and order situation in West Bengal during the elections.

An angry Hiranmoy Chatterjee lashed out at the security forces for not taking action against the TMC ‘goons ‘lungi army’ who surrounded him on all sides.

“Officer-in-Charge of Keshpur Amit Mukherjee and Officer-in-Charge of Anandpur Sunny carried out bombing throughout the night, ransacked houses, and thrashed our workers. They even took away our polling agents,” he stated.

“I will do as much as I can throughout the day. If you want to save democracy, then, you have to fight alone. Let the people of Bengal see. Those who sit in AC rooms in Kolkata and talk big must come and visit Keshpur,” the BJP candidate further emphasised.

After the mob of Trinamool Congress goons prevented him from reaching the polling station, he lamented, “Mamata Banerjee has transformed Keshpur into Pakistan.”

