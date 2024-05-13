Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Modi, passed away at Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences this evening. He was 72.

Sushil Modi was battling cancer and was admitted to the intensive care unit of AIIMS for the last month.

"Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away ", tweets Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Dy CM pic.twitter.com/ylPyOVMgyC — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Sushil Kumar Modi had in April this year revealed that he was suffering from cancer and that he would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to his poor health.

Several leaders expressed their condolences on the passing away of Sushil Modi, a veteran BJP leader.

“Heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise. This is an irreparable loss for Bihar BJP. Om Shanti Shanti,” Samrat Choudhary posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Born in January 1952, Sushil Modi has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his early years. His political journey commenced during his college years when he served as the general secretary of the student’s union in 1973. During the initial phase of his political career, he actively participated in the student’s movement in Bihar in 1974 and faced arrest five times during the Emergency period. He also played a significant role in mobilising school students during the Sino-Indian war of 1962.

His active involvement in Indian politics began to gain momentum in 1990 when he contested and won from the Patna Central Assembly constituency. Subsequently, he held the position of the leader of the opposition in the State Assembly from 1996 to 2004. In 2004, he secured a seat in the Lok Sabha from the Bhagalpur constituency.

In 2005, when the BJP assumed power in Bihar, he was appointed as the leader of the Bihar BJP legislative party.

He served as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and 2017 to 2020 in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.