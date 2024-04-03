On Wednesday (3rd April), Former Bihar Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi announced that he has been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Taking to X, he shared that he felt it was time to inform the public about his health condition. He added that due to his health issues, he won’t be able to participate in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leader expressed his gratitude to Bihar and his party, stating that he will always be dedicated to the welfare of the country.

The post read, “I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar, and the party.”

पिछले 6 माह से कैंसर से संघर्ष कर रहा हूँ । अब लगा कि लोगों को बताने का समय आ गया है । लोक सभा चुनाव में कुछ कर नहीं पाऊँगा ।

PM को सब कुछ बता दिया है ।

The post met with a flurry of tweets with several senior party leaders and netizens wishing him a speedy recovery and good health.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde wrote in Hindi, “I wish for the speedy recovery of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and senior BJP leader @SushilModi ji. You have always worked for the welfare of Bihar and the nation. The people’s blessings are with you. We hope that soon you will recover and join us in public service again.”

While Sushil Modi said that he won’t take part in the Lok Sabha elections, he is part of the 27-member manifesto committee of the party headed by Rajnath Singh. BJP announced the manifesto committee on 30 March.

Born in January 1952, Sushil Modi has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his early years. His political journey commenced during his college years when he served as the general secretary of the student’s union in 1973. During the initial phase of his political career, he actively participated in the student’s movement in Bihar in 1974 and faced arrest five times during the Emergency period. He also played a significant role in mobilising school students during the Sino-Indian war of 1962.

His active involvement in Indian politics began to gain momentum in 1990 when he contested and won from the Patna Central Assembly constituency. Subsequently, he held the position of the leader of the opposition in the State Assembly from 1996 to 2004. In 2004, he secured a seat in the Lok Sabha from the Bhagalpur constituency.

In 2005, when the BJP assumed power in Bihar, he was appointed as the leader of the Bihar BJP legislative party.

He served as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and 2017 to 2020 in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.