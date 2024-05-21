On Monday (20th May), a retiring Judge of the Calcutta High Court named Chitta Ranjan Dash thanked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for instilling a sense of patriotism and shaping his personality.

During his farewell speech, Dash noted, “Today, I must unfold my true self. I owe a lot to one organisation. I am there from my childhood till I attained my youth. I have learned to be courageous, upright, have equal view for others, and above all, the sense of patriotism and commitment to the work wherever you work.”

The former Calcutta High Court judge informed that he had to distance himself from RSS after being appointed as a judge. He expressed happiness that he could finally rejoin the organisation.

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash emphasised, “I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the RSS…I have distanced myself from the organisation (RSS) for about 37 years due to the work I undertook. I never used the membership of my organisation for any advancement of my career, because that is against our principle.”

“I have treated everybody at par, be it a Communist person, be it a BJP or Congress or even TMC person. I do not have any bias against anybody. I do not have any bias against any political personality. All were equal before me,” he further added.

“I tried to dispense justice on two principles: one is empathy and second is law can be bent to do justice, but justice cannot be bent to suit the law,” Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash concluded.

It must be mentioned that the former Calcutta High Court judge began working as an advocate in 1986. It was only in 1999 that he joined the Odisha judicial service and began working as an Additional District & Sessions Judge.

.