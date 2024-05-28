A student named Harsh Raj was beaten to death in front of the Law College in Patna, the capital of Bihar. The police has succeeded in arresting Chandan Yadav, the main conspirator of this case, within 24 hours. The police have described the arrested Chandan Yadav as ‘notorious’ and ‘liner’. The police covered his face with a mask while producing him. Chandan’s father’s name is Jitendra Yadav, resident of Amhara village of Bihta. Around a dozen criminals in total were involved in the murder of Harsh Raj.

Chandan Yadav is associated with the leftist student organization AISA (All India Students Association). After the revelations that have come to light, it seems that the mahagathbandhan of Bihar, which was attacking the NDA government regarding this murder, and demanding the arrest of the accused, will be now put in the dock over this murder. On social media, Chandan Yadav is seen asking for votes for Sandeep Saurav of CPI(ML)L, the mahagathbandhan candidate from Nalanda.

Sandeep Saurav became MLA from Paliganj in Patna in 2020. He had left the post of Assistant Professor and joined politics. Chandan Yadav is a student of journalism at Patna University. He is in final year. He is also the Vice President of AISA in Patna University. Chandan Yadav was living in Jackson Hostel for the past 2 years. He has also gone around asking for votes for mahagathbandhan candidate from Nalanda. He was also very active in the joint rally of the mahagathbandhan held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on March 3.

That rally was also addressed by Rahul Gandhi, while Lalu Yadav and Sitaram Yechury were also present on the stage. Videos of Chandan Yadav’s activism in this rally are also available on his social media handles. In such a situation, RJD, known for the hooliganism of its leaders, may once again face embarrassment due to the acts of its supporters.

Notably, Harsh Raj had organized Dandiya Night on the occasion of Dussehra in 2023. During that time there was a dispute, due to which he was eventually murdered.