Saturday, May 25, 2024
Updated:

EC exposes Trinamool Congress over claims of ‘BJP tags’ used in EVMs

In response to the accusation, the Election Commission tweeted, "During commissioning, common address tags were signed by the candidates and their agents present. Since only the BJP candidate's representative was present at that time, his signature was taken for commissioning the EVM and VVPAT."

EC Trinamool Congress BJP tag EVMs
EC rubbishes Trinamool Congress' claims of BJP tags on EVMs
2

The Election Commission today addressed the Trinamool Congress’s claim that EVMs “labelled with BJP tags” were utilised in the Bankura district.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party shared two pictures of EVMs with paper tags labelled “BJP” on X, stating, “Smt. @MamataOfficial has repeatedly warned that @BJP4India is attempting to rig votes by tampering with EVMs. Today, in Bankura’s Raghunathpur, 5 EVMs were discovered with BJP tags.”

The post added, “@ECISVEEP should investigate this immediately and take corrective action.”

The tweet continued, “However, the signatures of all agents present at polling stations 56, 58, 60, 61, and 62 were obtained during the poll. All ECI norms were followed, the commissioning was entirely under CCTV coverage, and it was duly videographed.”

Today, eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal are voting in the sixth phase of the general election. The BJP, which performed impressively last time by winning 18 seats, aims to increase its tally this time. Meanwhile, the Trinamool is striving to regain some of the seats it lost in the 2019 polls.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia


