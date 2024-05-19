Two weeks after a video of Humayun Kabir threatening the Hindu community went viral on social media, the Election Commission of India (ECI) condemned the remarks of the Trinamool Congress MLA from Murshidabad on Saturday (18th May).

As per reports, Kabir had responded to a show-cause notice that was issued by the ECI on 10th May this year. He alleged that his comments were taken in isolation and presented as a threat.

Despite Kabir’s attempt to downplay his anti-Hindu rhetoric, the nodal election body found that his comments violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Election Commission has condemned the remarks of the TMC leader and censored him. It must be mentioned that the nodal election body received a complaint against Humayun Kabir on 2nd May this year.

The Background of the Controversy

Earlier this month, Kabir created a massive stir by threatening to drown BJP workers and Hindus in the Bhagirathi river within 2 hours. He said that there are only 30% Hindus in Murshidabad, while the rest 70% are Muslims.

The Bharatpur MLA made the controversial comments while addressing a party’s booth workers meeting at Shaktipur in Murshidabad.

If I can't throw BJP into the Bhagirathi river within 2 hours, will leave politics. I will not let you guys stay in the Shaktipur (most Hindus in this area are refugees, who fled from… pic.twitter.com/EMRTFMg26T — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 2, 2024

In the video of the speech, he could be heard saying, “I will leave politics if I don’t drown you people (referring to BJP workers and Hindus) in the Bhagirathi River within two hours. I will not let you people stay in the Shaktipur. You are 30 per cent people, we are also 70 per cent here. If you think that you will demolish the mosque of Kazipada and the rest of the Muslims will sit back and relax. Then, I want to tell the BJP that this will never happen.”