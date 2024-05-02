Trinamool Congress leader has created a massive stir by threatening to drown BJP workers in the Bhagirathi river within 2 hours. He said that there are only 30% Hindus in Murshidabad, while the rest 70% are Muslims. The Bharatpur MLA made the controversial comments while addressing a party’s booth workers meeting at Shaktipur in Murshidabad.

In the video of the speech, he can be heard saying, “I will leave politics if I don’t drown you people (referring to BJP workers and Hindus) in the Bhagirathi River within two hours. I will not let you people stay in the Shaktipur. You are 30 per cent people, we are also 70 per cent here. If you think that you will demolish the mosque of Kazipada and the rest of the Muslims will sit back and relax. Then, I want to tell the BJP that this will never happen.”

Bharatiya Janata Party Party has reacted strongly to the TMC lawmaker’s offensive utterances. The majority of Hindus in this neighbourhood, according to party leader and IT chief Amit Malviya, are refugees who left Bangladesh to avoid religious persecution but are now facing new threats. He added, “In Murshidabad, Hindus are a minority. Just 28%. And this is what they are being subjected to. Imagine, what fate awaits Hindus, if they become a minority in the rest of Bengal.”

“Appeasement politics in West Bengal has touched a new low. Thanks to Mamata Banerjee, Hindus are now worse than second-class citizens in Bengal. Will she dare to kick out this MLA from the party? Can those intellectuals who routinely spread venom against the Hindus dare to speak a word,” he challenged.

At the booth workers sammelan at Shaktipur, TMC’s Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir said:



If I can't throw BJP into the Bhagirathi river within 2 hours, will leave politics. I will not let you guys stay in the Shaktipur (most Hindus in this area are refugees, who fled from… pic.twitter.com/EMRTFMg26T — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 2, 2024

Humayun Kabir grabbed headlines earlier for calling former cricket player Yusuf Pathan of Baharampur an “outsider” and opposing his candidacy for the Lok Sabha seat. This caused a rift inside the party and he threatened to run as an independent from Baharampur if the party did not replace the nominee. He had claimed that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress could not be defeated by a person from another state.

The politician stirred up controversy the previous year when he insisted that “Muslim leaders” take the place of other TMC members on the Murshidabad party committee. “Why should two members of the same house get powerful positions in the party? Are others unworthy? Is the top leadership blind? Murshidabad district has a 70% Muslim population. Will this community not receive importance from Mamata Banerjee,” he asked.

He warned the party high command that the community would turn against the party if “Muslim leaders” were not placed in control of Murshidabad. “In 2021, 90 out of every 100 Muslims voted for the Trinamool Congress. This is why the party has 20 legislators from the district. On the other hand, Hindus voted en masse for the BJP and made the saffron party strong. It cannot happen that those who gave power to Mamata Banerjee will now tolerate betrayal from her and we are expected not to speak a word about it. I will not tolerate this.”

He added, “Shaoni Sinha Roy should be removed and replaced with a competent Muslim leader. You cannot take the people of Murshidabad for a toss. Give us their due. They gave you their full support in 2021. So, Mamata Banerjee now must fulfil their aspirations.”