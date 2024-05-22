A video of YSRCP legislator, P Ramakrishna Reddy, vandalising Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Macharla constituency in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

In the webcam footage, Reddy was seen forcibly entering a polling station, taking control of the voting device and throwing it on the floor. The YSRCP MLA was found stomping on the EVM.

The video is said to have been recorded on 13th May this year when elections were conducted for both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission (EC) took cognisance of the matter on Tuesday (21st May) and directed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to take criminal action against Reddy.

VIDEO | YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was caught on camera allegedly damaging an EVM in the Macherla assembly constituency during the May 13 polls.



The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh police chief to take strict criminal action against MLA.… pic.twitter.com/vdVHJvc7Ie — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2024

In a statement, Meena said, “YSRCP Sitting MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded on a web camera during the incident of vandalising EVMs in 7 polling centres, including PS number 202 in Macharla Assembly constituency.”

“Palnadu district election officials handed over the video footage of all such polling stations to the police to assist in the investigation into the vandalism incident. The police stated that the MLA’s name has been included as an accused in the investigation,” he emphasised.

“The EC is taking this matter very seriously and has directed CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the DGP to take strict action against all those involved in these incidents. Therefore, the EC hopes that no one will dare to commit such misdeeds in the future to conduct the elections peacefully,” the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer concluded.

The Opposition has demanded strong action against YSRCP. TDP leader Nara Lokesh said that P Ramakrishna Reddy was afraid of losing elections and hence destroyed EVMs out of frustration.