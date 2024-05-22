Wednesday, May 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAndhra Pradesh: YSCRP MLA damages EVM in broad daylight, video goes viral
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Andhra Pradesh: YSCRP MLA damages EVM in broad daylight, video goes viral

The Election Commission (EC) took cognisance of the matter on Tuesday (21st May) and directed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to take criminal action against Reddy.

OpIndia Staff
Andhra Pradesh: YSCRP MLA damages EVM in broad daylight, video goes viral
Viral video (left), YSCRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy (right), images via PTI and OneIndia
23

A video of YSRCP legislator, P Ramakrishna Reddy, vandalising Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Macharla constituency in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

In the webcam footage, Reddy was seen forcibly entering a polling station, taking control of the voting device and throwing it on the floor. The YSRCP MLA was found stomping on the EVM.

The video is said to have been recorded on 13th May this year when elections were conducted for both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission (EC) took cognisance of the matter on Tuesday (21st May) and directed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to take criminal action against Reddy.

In a statement, Meena said, “YSRCP Sitting MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded on a web camera during the incident of vandalising EVMs in 7 polling centres, including PS number 202 in Macharla Assembly constituency.”

“Palnadu district election officials handed over the video footage of all such polling stations to the police to assist in the investigation into the vandalism incident. The police stated that the MLA’s name has been included as an accused in the investigation,” he emphasised.

“The EC is taking this matter very seriously and has directed CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the DGP to take strict action against all those involved in these incidents. Therefore, the EC hopes that no one will dare to commit such misdeeds in the future to conduct the elections peacefully,” the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer concluded.

The Opposition has demanded strong action against YSRCP. TDP leader Nara Lokesh said that P Ramakrishna Reddy was afraid of losing elections and hence destroyed EVMs out of frustration.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsevm, ysrcp, vandalism, Ramakrishna Reddy Pinnelli, P Ramakrishna Reddy
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Paisa bolta hai, sab chalta hai’: Pune Porsche crash reveals so many things that are wrong with us, the system and laws

Shraddha Pandey -
The granting of bail to the teen accused in the Pune Porsche case reveals how cheap human lives, especially those of poor ones, are in our country.
News Reports

‘Nationalist’ Aquib Mir poses as Hindu to gain trust of married Hindu woman, tricks her into nikah, beats her when questioned about multiple affairs:...

OpIndia Staff -
The victim was already married and had a son when she came in contact with Aquib Mir. In her complaint, she said that at that time, she was in a vulnerable position as her husband was suffering from medical issues leading to stress and an emotionally weak situation. Aquib contacted her on Instagram posing as a Hindu man named Ravi Rajput in 2021. They became friends and slowly came closer. 

How Covaxin continues to be targeted by vested interest groups: ICMR rejects BHU ‘study’ that claimed adverse effects, doctors highlight misleading methods

Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA raids 11 locations across India, arrests Bengaluru-based Sohail over alleged links with mastermind Abdul Matheen

The US rubbishes media reports that describe India as anti-Muslim, says it engaged with India in protecting freedom of religion across the world

‘Received abuses through media for the past 23 years’: PM Modi thanks news channels for creating public curiosity about him

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com