Tuesday, May 14, 2024
HomeNews ReportsEx-Newslaundry 'journalist' misleads about requirement of proposers for filing nomination, claims PM Modi gets...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ex-Newslaundry ‘journalist’ misleads about requirement of proposers for filing nomination, claims PM Modi gets special treatment from EC

Meghnad suggested that the Election Commission had deliberately made it difficult for rival candidates to contest against Narendra Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

OpIndia Staff
12

Hours after Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday (14th May), the former Associate Editor of Newslaundry Meghnad claimed that the Election Commission was favouring the BJP’s star candidate.

One of the baseless theories peddled by him was the requirement of ’10 proposers’ for PM Modi. In a tweet, Meghnad claimed, “I don’t see ten people proposing the nomination for Modi, like they are asking @ShyamRangeela even to procure a form.”

He suggested that the Election Commission had deliberately made it difficult for rival candidates to contest against Narendra Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

To bolster his claims, Meghnad gave the example of ‘comedian’ Shyam Rangeela who wanted to fight elections against PM Modi and required a total of 10 proposers.

The Election Commission had previously clarified [pdf] that 10 proposers are a must for independent candidates and registered unrecognised party candidates.

“Yes, minimum 10 proposers are required for independent candidate under the law. Excess is not a problem,” the nodal election body has said.

Given that Shyam Rangeela is an independent candidate while PM Modi is a candidate from a recognised national party, the minimum number of proposers required for filing nomination is 10 and 1 respectively.

This is done in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, of 1951. For those unaware of the matter, a proposer is an individual who is registered in the electoral roll of the constituency (Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha) for which he endorses the nomination of a candidate.

Despite the necessity of just 1 proposer, PM Modi was proposed by four individuals – Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri (priest who determined the exact time for Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha), RSS member Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar.

Meghnad continues his propaganda

The Election Commission had earlier clarified that proposers over the minimum requirement are not a hindrance to filing nominations.

Despite being well aware that the necessity of 10 proposers applies only to independent candidates, the former Newslaundry propagandist Meghnad continued to peddle baseless theories about favouritism.

“Also, multiple camera angles while filing nomination. Special treatment being given by ECISVEEP clearly. What a bloody sham” he continued his unsolicited rant.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

OpIndia ground report: Benches allocated from Congress leader’s grant, pillars and wire fencing: Multiple illegal mazars built around Ranjit Sagar dam area, Jamnagar

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Islamic flag spotted at Shiv Sena (UBT) rally in Mumbai, BJP’s Nitesh Rane claims UBT will build Dawood’s memorial in the city

OpIndia Staff -

Illegal immigrants from Myanmar outnumber locals in 8 villages: Manipur MLA urges CM N Biren Singh for their deportation

OpIndia Staff -

Women’s rights champion Swati Maliwal silent after alleged thrashing of a woman MP in CM’s house? Former DCW chief owes answers to people

OpIndia Staff -

2022 PFI-Phulwari Sharif terror conspiracy against PM Modi – Patna Court denies anticipatory bail to 6 accused: Here’s all you need to know about...

OpIndia Staff -

The Left confirms Congress’ Hindu-hate: The saga about IUML, Congress’ ally, throwing the ‘Kafir’ jibe at Left candidate in Vadakara

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘merely planned to commit terror act’ to ‘mounting cost of house arrest’: How judiciary has been especially kind to Bhima Koregaon violence accused...

Amit Kelkar -

Multiple people involved in my son’s murder, had no enmity with Salman: Father of Ankit Meena, who was brutally murdered in Rajasthan, narrates ordeal

OpIndia Staff -

Jamtara: Sarfaraz Ansari along with his accomplice attempts to rape a tribal woman while she was bathing in a pond; assaulted and pulled her...

OpIndia Staff -

Open AI announces GPT-4o, says Chat GPT can now reason across voice, text and video in real time: Know what it is

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com