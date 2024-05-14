Hours after Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday (14th May), the former Associate Editor of Newslaundry Meghnad claimed that the Election Commission was favouring the BJP’s star candidate.

One of the baseless theories peddled by him was the requirement of ’10 proposers’ for PM Modi. In a tweet, Meghnad claimed, “I don’t see ten people proposing the nomination for Modi, like they are asking @ShyamRangeela even to procure a form.”

He suggested that the Election Commission had deliberately made it difficult for rival candidates to contest against Narendra Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

To bolster his claims, Meghnad gave the example of ‘comedian’ Shyam Rangeela who wanted to fight elections against PM Modi and required a total of 10 proposers.

The Election Commission had previously clarified [pdf] that 10 proposers are a must for independent candidates and registered unrecognised party candidates.

“Yes, minimum 10 proposers are required for independent candidate under the law. Excess is not a problem,” the nodal election body has said.

Given that Shyam Rangeela is an independent candidate while PM Modi is a candidate from a recognised national party, the minimum number of proposers required for filing nomination is 10 and 1 respectively.

This is done in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, of 1951. For those unaware of the matter, a proposer is an individual who is registered in the electoral roll of the constituency (Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha) for which he endorses the nomination of a candidate.

Despite the necessity of just 1 proposer, PM Modi was proposed by four individuals – Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri (priest who determined the exact time for Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha), RSS member Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar.

Meghnad continues his propaganda

The Election Commission had earlier clarified that proposers over the minimum requirement are not a hindrance to filing nominations.

Despite being well aware that the necessity of 10 proposers applies only to independent candidates, the former Newslaundry propagandist Meghnad continued to peddle baseless theories about favouritism.

“Also, multiple camera angles while filing nomination. Special treatment being given by ECISVEEP clearly. What a bloody sham” he continued his unsolicited rant.