Friday, May 31, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGermany: Islamist goes on a stabbing spree at political event against 'Islamism in Europe',...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Germany: Islamist goes on a stabbing spree at political event against ‘Islamism in Europe’, shot dead by police

The Islamists carried out the attack ahead of a political event against growing Islamism in Europe by an organisation named Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE).

OpIndia Staff
1

On Friday (31st May), a radical Islamist went on a stabbing spree in Mannheim city of Germany. The attack, which injured two people including a police officer, was captured during a YouTube livestream.

As per reports, the extremist carried out the attack ahead of a political event against growing Islamism in Europe by an organisation named Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE).

A prominent critic of Islamism, Michael Stuerzenberger, was scheduled to attend the event. In the video, the Islamist was seen indiscriminately stabbing people. Onlookers tried to stop the knife rampage but it was in vain.

Dressed in dark blue joggers and white stripes, the extremist managed to get out of a stronghold and continued to attack random people. He also stabbed a police officer in the neck and torso several times.

Forced by circumstances, another police officer swung into action and neutralised the Islamist. Following the incident, paramedics rushed to the scene to help the victims.

In a statement, the police informed, “There is currently a major police operation on the market square in Mannheim. A rescue helicopter is also in use. No further information can be provided at this time.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

OpenAI says influence operations using its tools were running anti-BJP and pro-Congress campaigns on social media, shuts down five such covert operations

OpIndia Staff -

Pune Porsche case: Father and grandfather of minor accused sent to judicial custody for 14 days

ANI -

Delhi water crisis: As Kejriwal blames neighbouring states and approaches SC, here’s how the AAP govt’s inefficiency is driving Delhi’s water woes amid heatwaves

Amit Kelkar -

RBI brings 100 tonnes of gold back home: From ‘secret sales’ in the 90s, India under Modi has come a long way. How gold...

Shraddha Pandey -

Exposed: China using fake accounts to pose as Sikhs on Facebook and Instagram, peddle pro-Khalistani propaganda and separatism

Dibakar Dutta -

While MP HC delivered a shocking judgement legitimising Sharia, Allahabad HC gave contrary verdict, said ‘no need for conversion under Special Marriage Act’

OpIndia Staff -

‘She herself going to media’: Delhi HC rejects PIL against media disclosing Swati Maliwal’s identity, warns action against lawyer for ‘publicity interstate litigation’

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Shocker: Enraged man kills wife for not serving him dinner, beheads and skins the body

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claims Kerala Aghoris are performing ‘black magic’ rituals, sacrificing goats, pigs to destabilise Congress govt

ANI -

Bangladesh: Muslim students brutally thrash Hindu boy over ‘blasphemy’, victim in critical state

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com