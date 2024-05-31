On Friday (31st May), a radical Islamist went on a stabbing spree in Mannheim city of Germany. The attack, which injured two people including a police officer, was captured during a YouTube livestream.

As per reports, the extremist carried out the attack ahead of a political event against growing Islamism in Europe by an organisation named Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE).

A prominent critic of Islamism, Michael Stuerzenberger, was scheduled to attend the event. In the video, the Islamist was seen indiscriminately stabbing people. Onlookers tried to stop the knife rampage but it was in vain.

#BREAKING: Brutal knife attack on Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger in Germany. The police officer who rushed to his aid was also stabbed in the neck by the attacker. The police shot the Islamist terrorist. pic.twitter.com/bYIUzperHj — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 31, 2024

Dressed in dark blue joggers and white stripes, the extremist managed to get out of a stronghold and continued to attack random people. He also stabbed a police officer in the neck and torso several times.

Forced by circumstances, another police officer swung into action and neutralised the Islamist. Following the incident, paramedics rushed to the scene to help the victims.

In a statement, the police informed, “There is currently a major police operation on the market square in Mannheim. A rescue helicopter is also in use. No further information can be provided at this time.”