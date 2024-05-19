On 10th May a shocking incident came to light from the Mandvi area of ​​Kutch, Gujarat where a Muslim young man living in Merau village was thrashed for bringing his acquaintances into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The victim has been identified as Alimamad Ilyas Shiroo. The accused abducted Alimamad, tied him up for hours and assaulted him. A video of his is making the rounds on social media in which he is holding the perpetrators responsible for this attack.

Some of Alimamad’s Muslim friends living in the nearby village of Shirva supported the BJP during the ongoing Lok Sabha election. On the other hand, the culprits, who were backing the Congress party, suspected that Alimamad had a role in persuading the individuals to join BJP. On 10th May, Akbarsha Syed, Hakimsha Syed, Jainulsha Syed and Aliasgar Syed abducted Alimamad as he was walking on the road. Afterwards, they beat him up and kept him bound for several hours. They then dumped the injured man in the middle of the road. He was then taken to 108 (emergency medical care) for treatment.

Alimamad also recorded a video which went viral online in which he revealed that he had been brutally thrashed and suffered internal injuries. According to the man, his urination has also stopped after the attack. He declared, “If something happens to me, I get a heart attack or I commit suicide then Akbarsha Syed, Hakimsha Syed, Jainulsha Syed and Aliasgar Syed should be held accountable for my death.” He also mentioned a couple of other people’s names in the footage.

The Mandvi police of Kutch district have filed a complaint under sections 365, 341, 323, 506 (2) and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code against Akbarsha Abdulsha Syed, Hakimsha Kadarsha Syed, Jainulsha Kasamsha Syed and Aliasgar Ibrahimsha Syed. OpIndia is attempting to collect further information from the ground on this matter and an update will be published with all the details as soon as they are available.