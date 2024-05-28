Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Uttarakhand: Three men thrash gurdwara’s home guard, attack him with kirpan on suspicion of ‘bidi possession’

According to the police, the accused were identified as 29-year-old Yashmeet Singh, 28-year-old Gurjeet Singh and 25-year-old Amardeep Singh.

OpIndia Staff
Police arrest 3 for attacking homeguard of Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib with kirpan
Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib, image via Tusk Travel
17

On Monday (27th May), a group of three men attacked the home guard of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib with a kirpan (dagger worn by Sikhs). The incident took place in Govindghat town in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

As per a report by Amar Ujala, the victim was identified as Bhagat Singh. The trio accused the home guard of the Gurdwara of having bidi (tobacco) in his pocket.

This led to a heated argument, following which the three men thrashed the victim. The assault however did not stop there. One of the culprits pulled out his kirpans and brutally attacked Singh, leaving him with serious injuries.

Amar Ujala reported that the victim sustained injuries on both of his hands. According to the police, the accused were identified as 29-year-old Yashmeet Singh, 28-year-old Gurjeet Singh and 25-year-old Amardeep Singh.

While Yashmeet and Gurjeet are residents of Delhi, Amardeep hails from Nanded in Maharashtra. Following the attack on the homeguard of Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib, the police have arrested the three men.

In the meantime, the victim was admitted to the Primary Health Center in Pandukeshwar. The three accused were produced by the police in a local court.

When Sikh mob brutally assaulted woman inside Golden Temple 

In March 2022, an elderly woman from Bihar was brutally assaulted by two Sikh men for allegedly smoking inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The woman was later handed over to the police by the gurdwara authorities.

Upon investigation, a senior police official reportedly revealed to the Hindustan Times that there was no proof to show that the woman was smoking inside the Golden Temple Golden Temple.

“Those who produced the woman to the police could not show any cigarette, and even in the video, there is no proof of her smoking any cigarette. Thrashing her was inhumane,” the official said.

