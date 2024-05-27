On Sunday (26th May), Haldwani Police arrested Saif Ali, who is accused of using the fake identity of a Hindu man to trap a Hindu girl in a Love affair. After getting information from Hindu activist groups, the Police caught Saif at a Private hotel near the Railway station in the Lalkuan Nagar area. The accused had booked a room in the hotel using a fake ID card. The accused had booked the room by showing an ID card in the name of Sukhwinder Singh but when the Police interrogated him, he revealed that he is a Muslim and his name is Saif Ali. The police are investigating the matter.

According to media reports, Saif Ali was at a private hotel named Avan Hotel near the Railway station in the Lalkuan Kotwali area. Hindu activist groups had received information that a Muslim youth had come to the hotel with a Hindu girl. Afterward, they informed the Police about the same.

After reaching the spot, the police checked the hotel register and found that the young man had booked the room by using a fake ID in the name of Sukhwinder Singh, whereas he belonged to the Muslim community and his name was found to be Saif Ali. Subsequently, the Police took him into custody. The accused is a resident of Lalpur of the Kichha Kotwali area of Udham Singh Nagar district.

As per reports, Saif Ali took the Hindu girl to the Lalkuan area on a Bullet motorcycle. The girl is said to be a resident of Dineshpur police station area. Police interrogated the girl and during interrogation, the girl found out that the person she came with was not a Hindu man but a Muslim. According to the information received, Saif Ali had lured the Hindu girl into a love trap by pretending to be a Hindu.

The Police subsequently informed their families. The girl’s family took her away without giving any complaint, whereas, a case has been registered against Saif Ali and his motorcycle has been seized.

Hindu activist Kamal Muni Joshi said that the leaders of Hindu activist groups in the Lalkuan area had received information that a Muslim youth had brought a Hindu girl to a hotel, after which the workers of the organisation immediately informed the police. After receiving the information, Police reached the spot.

Joshi said that the youth could be a part of a big racket, and appealed to the police to investigate the matter seriously.

Lalkuan police station in-charge Dinesh Fartyal said that the family members of the young man and the girl were called. He said that the hotel operator did not check the ID proof while giving the room, hence action will be taken against the hotel operator as well.

The police informed that the young man has been arrested and is currently being interrogated. Further action will be taken based on the findings.