Monday, May 27, 2024
HomeCrimeUttarakhand: Saif Ali poses as Sukhwinder to trap a Hindu girl, books hotel room...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Saif Ali poses as Sukhwinder to trap a Hindu girl, books hotel room with a fake ID; arrested

Police caught Saif at a Private hotel near the Railway station in the Lalkuan Nagar area. The accused had booked a room in the hotel using a fake ID card.

OpIndia Staff
Uttarakhand: Saif Ali poses as Sukhwinder to trap a Hindu girl and books a hotel room with a fake ID; arrested
Uttarakhand: Saif Ali poses as Sukhwinder to trap a Hindu girl and books a hotel room with a fake ID; arrested (Image Source - ETV Bharat)
15

On Sunday (26th May), Haldwani Police arrested Saif Ali, who is accused of using the fake identity of a Hindu man to trap a Hindu girl in a Love affair. After getting information from Hindu activist groups, the Police caught Saif at a Private hotel near the Railway station in the Lalkuan Nagar area. The accused had booked a room in the hotel using a fake ID card. The accused had booked the room by showing an ID card in the name of Sukhwinder Singh but when the Police interrogated him, he revealed that he is a Muslim and his name is Saif Ali. The police are investigating the matter. 

According to media reports, Saif Ali was at a private hotel named Avan Hotel near the Railway station in the Lalkuan Kotwali area. Hindu activist groups had received information that a Muslim youth had come to the hotel with a Hindu girl. Afterward, they informed the Police about the same.  

After reaching the spot, the police checked the hotel register and found that the young man had booked the room by using a fake ID in the name of Sukhwinder Singh, whereas he belonged to the Muslim community and his name was found to be Saif Ali. Subsequently, the Police took him into custody. The accused is a resident of Lalpur of the Kichha Kotwali area of Udham Singh Nagar district. 

As per reports, Saif Ali took the Hindu girl to the Lalkuan area on a Bullet motorcycle. The girl is said to be a resident of Dineshpur police station area. Police interrogated the girl and during interrogation, the girl found out that the person she came with was not a Hindu man but a Muslim. According to the information received, Saif Ali had lured the Hindu girl into a love trap by pretending to be a Hindu. 

The Police subsequently informed their families. The girl’s family took her away without giving any complaint, whereas, a case has been registered against Saif Ali and his motorcycle has been seized. 

Hindu activist Kamal Muni Joshi said that the leaders of Hindu activist groups in the Lalkuan area had received information that a Muslim youth had brought a Hindu girl to a hotel, after which the workers of the organisation immediately informed the police. After receiving the information, Police reached the spot.

Joshi said that the youth could be a part of a big racket, and appealed to the police to investigate the matter seriously.

Lalkuan police station in-charge Dinesh Fartyal said that the family members of the young man and the girl were called. He said that the hotel operator did not check the ID proof while giving the room, hence action will be taken against the hotel operator as well. 

The police informed that the young man has been arrested and is currently being interrogated. Further action will be taken based on the findings.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mumbai: 20 Bangladeshis sentenced for illegally entering India; had obtained fake Aadhar, birth certificates, and even Indian Passports

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old boy kills his 50-year-old rapist Hakeem Najakat; the Hakeem was earlier booked for cow slaughter and attempted murder

OpIndia Staff -

From ThePrint to Pakistan, Muslim victimhood and false narrative on Delhi anti-Hindu Riots gets fanned by Reuters just in time for Lok Sabha elections

Anurag -

UP: Shopkeeper Wahid Qureshi renames Punjabi Market to “Islamic Market”, prints name on carry bags, arrested after local traders raise alarm

OpIndia Staff -

7 questions that Mamata Banerjee govt must answer about the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Saurabh Dwivedi of Lallantop lies about reaching out to Nupur Sharma, hides his cowardice with lies and chicanery: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

Kolhapur: Villagers and Hindu organisations protest against Waqf Board’s land grab around Mahadev Temple

OpIndia Staff -

‘Plot to carve out separate Christian state out of Bangladesh & Myanmar’: Sheikh Hasina says ‘foreign country’ offered her election victory if she agrees...

ANI -

As pro-Islamist groups try to whitewash Hinduphobia in the US, read how a hotline in California reported 23% of total calls about anti-Hindu hate...

OpIndia Staff -

Pune Porsche case: 2 Doctors from Sasson Hospital arrested by Crime Branch for changing accused boy’s blood sample before alcohol test

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com