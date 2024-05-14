Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Dehradun: Ahtasam and Sahil rape two Hindu minor sisters after entrapping them in love affair; arrested

According to the police, the real sisters from the Chamoli district live in the Rajpur area of Dehradun. Their parents died a few years ago. The age of the younger sister is about 14 years, while the elder sister is 16 years of age. 

Hindu minor sisters raped in Dehradun: Ahtasam entrapped the younger sister in a love affair, had introduced her elder sister to Sahil
Hindu minor sisters raped in Dehradun: Ahtasam entrapped the younger sister in a love affair, had introduced her elder sister to Sahil (Image Source - Etvbharat)
7

An incident of crime against minors came to light from Dehradun on Monday (13th May) after the Rajpur Police arrested two accused Ahtasam and Sahil on charges of raping two minor real sisters. The police arrested both the accused from Sahastradhara Road. After interrogation, the police produced them before the court, and they were sent behind bars. The minor victims have been sent to their relatives.

According to reports, the arrested accused are motor mechanics. A few days ago, Ahtasam (21), a resident of Azad Nagar Colony, started talking with the younger sister and entrapped her in a love affair. Later, he introduced his acquaintance, Sahil (26), to her elder sister. It is alleged that Sahil, a native of Kandhla, Saharanpur, also trapped the 16-year-old girl in his love trap.

On 12th May, both the sisters went out of the house for some work. Both the accused met and took both the minor victims to Sahasradhara on Sunday evening. It is alleged that they took a room in the Heritage Hotel in Sahasradhara and stayed there for the night. During this, both the accused raped both the sisters

When both the sisters did not reach home after a long time, their family members feared for their safety and complained to the police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against both the accused. Acting on the complaint, the Rajpur police safely returned both sisters from the Heritage Hotel in Sahasradhara. 

Rajpur police station in-charge PD Bhatt said that a police team was formed for the arrest of the accused and early rescue of the minor sisters. The police team rescued both sisters from Sahastradhara with the help of CCTV, mobile surveillance, and informers.

The minor sisters stated that the accused raped them following which they were booked under Section 376 and the POCSO Act.

