Earlier this week, Radheshyam Pathak, a Hindu priest from UP’s Kushinagar, was brutally hacked to death by miscreants over a political debate that turned violent. Shubham Sharma, journalist and founder of Neo Politico, recently visited the village and met with the family members of the deceased to understand the details of the gory incident that led to the priest’s bloodcurdling murder.

According to the victim’s wife, a group of men supporting the Bahujan Samaj Party, killed her husband after their son said he would be voting for the BJP in the current elections.

“My husband was killed for supporting the BJP. Those guys from BSP came and thrashed him with sharp weapons,” the woman said while crying inconsolably over the tragedy that befell her family.

The woman reportedly said that they were slapped with 8 to 10 fake cases under the SC-ST Act by the accused. Demanding justice for them, the woman sought capital punishment and bulldozer action against the accused responsible for killing her husband.

The victim’s daughter, in conversation with Sharma, revealed that the accused attacked her as well when she had rushed in to save her father from a murderous mob raining iron rods on her father. “My father was mortally injured in the attack. From neck to the eyes, back, wrist, arms, and legs, they had brutally assaulted my father with iron rods and sharp weapons. They attacked me when I tried to intervene and protect him,” the lady said.

The background of the incident

An elderly man named Radheshyam Pathak was brutally killed after a political debate turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. According to reports, Shambhu Chaudhary and his three accomplices are accused of the murder. The family members of the deceased, who rushed to save Pathak’s life, were also brutally assaulted. The police have registered an FIR against a total of 4 accused and initiated an investigation. The incident occurred on Friday (10th May 2024).

According to reports, the incident took place in the Nebua Naurangiya Police Station area of Kushinagar. On Friday, some people were sitting under the shade of a tree near a temple in the Baghapurna village. They were discussing the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. According to the family members of the deceased, during this time, Shambhu Chaudhary and the people present with him talked about voting for the Bahujan Samaj Party. Amit Pathak, who was also present there, advocated voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This led to a heated debate between both sides. It is alleged that Shambhu got enraged at the thought of voting for the BJP and said, “Main jise kahunga, use vote dena padega.” (Translation – You will have to vote for whom I tell you to vote)

Some people intervened and calmed down the situation, sending both parties back to their respective homes. It is alleged that on the same night, Shambhu Chaudhary, along with some of his accomplices, reached Amit Pathak’s house. After reaching there, the accused first verbally abused the victims and then started mercilessly beating the entire family. The accused also assaulted Amit’s 55-year-old father Radheshyam Pathak and his 21-year-old sister Ritu. Hearing the commotion, people started gathering there.