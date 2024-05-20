Iran President Ebrahim Raisi feared dead, ‘no sign of life’ says Iranian Official after helicopter crash

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi is feared dead after state TV on Monday morning reported that was “no sign of life” at the site of the crash of the helicopter. Reuters reported that the helicopter was “completely burned” in the crash, citing an Iranian official.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society announced early today that they had found the location of the wreckage of President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter after it was detected by a Turkish Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

As the Iranian rescue teams located Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter, no clue of any living persons has been reported in the crash, according to Iran-based Press TV.

He did not give further detail but said “the condition is not good”, state news agency IRNA reported. “73 rescue teams are present in the search area of the helicopter in Tawal village with advanced and specialized equipment”, he added.

President Raisi was returning to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.

Nine people were on the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran on Sunday, including three officials, an imam, and flight and security team members, as reported by Tasnim news.

The IRGC-run media outlet, Sepah, reported the nine included: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian; Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz’s Friday prayer Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem as well as a pilot, copilot, crew chief, head of security and another bodyguard.

After the reported crash of President Raisi’s helicopter, several countries have come forward to help in the ongoing search operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern over Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter incident and said that India stands in solidarity with people of Iran in this hour of distress.

PM Modi said that he is praying for well-being of Raisi and the leaders accompanying him onboard the chopper.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)