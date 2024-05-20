On Saturday, 19th May, a woman identified as Bhavna Sharma has been arrested by Rajasthan police for filing a false rape case against an advocate. The woman accused of filing false rape case against the advocate has a history of filing fake rape cases in different cities to extort money. The arrest was made after an advocate filed a case against her in the district court accusing her of filing false rape charges against him to extort money.

KUDOS TO BAR ASSOCIATION JAIPUR FOR TAKING A STAND AGAINST HER !!! pic.twitter.com/1qP5CXDI6R — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 19, 2024

A complaint against Bhavna Sharma was filed at Sadar Police Station on 8th May. Reportedly, Bhavna Sharma allegedly filed 14 false cases of rape and blackmail across different police stations over the past eight years between 2016 and 2024.

The Modus Operandi of Bhavna Sharma

According to the complaint, Bhavna Sharma befriended Nitin Meena and pressured him into marriage. When he refused, she allegedly threatened to file false rape charges and demanded money. Nitin Meena stated that Bhavna had already filed similar cases against several individuals. In one instance, Bhavna filed a rape case against Meena at the Jyoti Nagar police station.

After receiving the complaint, the police acted swiftly and arrested Bhavna Sharma. She was presented in court and sent to police custody. The investigation revealed that she has filed 14 cases over the years and many of them were found to be false. In some of the cases, the final report or FR has already been submitted dismissing them as baseless. In other cases, the investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media, Additional DCP Guru Sharam Rao of the Special Investigation Unit for Crimes Against Women confirmed that Bhavna Sharma was found guilty of extortion during the investigation. The police obtained substantial evidence including online transaction records that supported the allegations against her. She was booked under Sections 388 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Cases filed by Bhavna Sharma since 2016

In September 2016, Bhavna Sharma filed her first case at Shyamnagar police station under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC. In the same month, she filed another case against the same person under Sections 376 and 354 of the IPC. While the chargesheet in the first case was filed in the matter, the accused man was acquitted in the second matter.

Bhavna Sharma’s third case was filed in October 2018 at Jyoti Nagar police station under Sections 376, 307, 354 and 500 of the IPC. A chargesheet has been filed in the case.

The fourth case was filed by her in May 2019 at Kanota police station under sections 376D, 377, 354, 307, 342 and 323 of the IPC against four five men. FR has been filed in the matter.

The fifth case was filed by her in May 2020 at DLF PH3 police station in Gurugram under Sections 376(2)N and 420 of the IPC. While the accused was acquitted in the case, she was convicted of 344 CrPC in March 2022.

A sixth case was filed by Bhavna Sharma at Shipra Path police station in January 2021 under Sections 376(2)N and 420 IPC. FR has been submitted in the matter and was accepted by the court.

The seventh case by Sharma was filed in February 2021 at Pachore Rajghar police station under Sections 376, 376(2)N, 342 and 506 of the IPC. The case is under investigation.

The eighth case was filed by her in June 2022 at Chitrakoot police station under Sections 323, 341, 354, and 506 of IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act. FR has been accepted by the court in the matter.

The ninth case was filed by her in June 2022 at Nagar police station under Sections 376(2)N, 354D and 506 of the IPC. FR has been submitted in the matter.

The tenth case was filed by her in June 2022 at Suket police station in Kota under Sections 376, 354, 354D, 342, 323, 313, 450 and 120B of the IPC. The matter is under investigation.

The eleventh case was filed by her in June 2023 at er Sections 228A, 500, 501, 506, 509, 120B of IPC and Section 72 of the IT Act. FR has been submitted in the case.

The twelfth case was filed by her in June 2023 at Shyam Nagar police station under Sections 376, 354, 420, 341, 323 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is under investigation.

The thirteenth case was filed by her in December 2023 at Mahesh Nagar police station under Sections 376, 377, 354, 323, 506 and 190 of the IPC and the matter is pending.

The most recent case was filed by her in April 2024 at Jyoti Nagar police station under Sections 376, 384, 195A and 120B of IPC. The matter is pending.

Apart from the recent case, two FIRs were filed against her, one in November 2018 by court order, and one in May 2023.

Background of Bhavna Sharma and Arrest

As per reports, Bhavna Sharma approached the victim under the pretense of needing legal assistance. She presented herself as an advocate. Initially, she borrowed Rs 7,000 from the victim suggesting there was some urgent need. Slowly, Bhavna Sharma started demanding more money and threatened to file false cases against the victim when he refused to give money. When the victim distanced himself, Sharma lodged a rape complaint against him at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

On 19th May, Sadar Police arrested her based on the complaint filed by the victim. DCP Amit Kumar confirmed that she was arrested and sent to police custody.

Previous Cases and Legal Proceedings against Bhavna Sharma

Bhavna Sharma has a history of filing multiple false rape, molestation and assault cases. Out of these, police have already filed charge sheets in three rape cases and one assault case. FRs have been submitted in nine other cases. In one of the cases, the investigation is still underway.

Notably, she changed her statement in a Gurugram court in one of the cases leading to a penalty imposed by the court against her for filing a false case. Bar Association has also demanded a thorough investigation against her.

The police are investigating Bhavna Sharma’s background to reveal more details about her extortion schemes. The pattern of filing false cases and extorting money has raised serious concerns and the facts in the cases filed by her are being determined.