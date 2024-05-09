Thursday, May 9, 2024
Jharkhand: Akhtar Ansari brutally kills his tribal wife, caught while trying to burry the body with his brother-in-law Sanaullah Ansari

Bal Muni Lohra’s family had severed all connections with her since they opposed her marriage with Akhtar Ansari

OpIndia Staff
Family members of the victim outside hospital.
Family members of the deceased woman outside hospital. (Source: Organiser)
12

Yet another interfaith marriage ended in tragedy after a Muslim man killed his Hindu wife in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga. Bal Muni Lohra, a woman from the Janjatiya (tribal) community, was strangled to death by her husband Akhtar Ansari on Tuesday, 7th May, according to a report in Organiser. The perpetrator carried her body to the cemetery after the brutal murder in order to bury her and hide the crime. However, the vigilant locals caught him red-handed and notified the victim’s parents. A case was then filed against Akhtar Ansari and the police apprehended him on murderous charges.

Laldev Lohra, the deceased’s father, submitted a First Information Report (FIR number: 13/2024) at the Kisko police station on 7th May. The culprit has been charged with murder under section 302, disappearing evidence under section 201, and crimes committed by multiple persons with common intent under section 31 based on the complaint.

According to accounts, the Hindu woman moved in with Akhtar Ansari after eloping with him nearly five years ago. She reportedly married Akhtar Ansari and gave birth to a boy. The couple was married in an Islamic ceremony. There is no information on whether her name was changed. Her family severed all connections with her since they opposed the interfaith marriage.

She was strangled to death at their home by her Muslim husband after which he brought the corpse to the cemetery where Sanaullah Ansari, his brother-in-law, joined him to conceal the heinous act. The pair intended to bury the woman quietly while keeping the residents in the area unaware of what had transpired.

The locals, in contrast to their expectations, found them burying a body and they immediately called the woman’s family. The family members accused the two men of killing their daughter, and the police were informed.

The body was transferred by the authorities to the Lohardaga Sadar Hospital for a postmortem examination. The Station House Officer (SHO) at the Kisko Police Station confirmed on 8th May that Akhtar Ansari was being held by the police, however, he did not reveal the lack of action against Sanaullah Ansari.

