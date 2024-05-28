In Bellur town of Karnataka’s Mandya district, a Muslim mob perpetrated violence against a Hindu youth Abhilash and ransacked several houses on the 27th of May after an altercation two days earlier over the speeding of the car. In the attack on Monday, Abhilash suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bellur.

On Friday, Abhilash, who was riding a bike, objected to a group of youngsters driving recklessly. When asked to drive carefully, the Muslim youths attacked 29-year-old Abhilash and his father-in-law, Nagesh. On Monday, the Muslim youths gathered a larger group and assaulted Abhilash again. The group attacked those also who tried to rescue Abhilash. The accused Muslim youths also looted Nagesh’s house that night in Nagamangala area.

BREAKING: Massive outrage erupts after Islamist mob attacked a Hindu home in Nagamangala, Karnataka over alleged overtaking of a bike on road.



A Hindu youth Abhishek has been injured in the attack.

Due to ongoing tensions between the two communities, police have increased security in Bellur. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed with the Bellur police station regarding this matter. After the incident, a large number of local people, including women, staged a protest outside the Bellur police station and demanded stringent action against the attackers.

“When a group of youngsters were driving a car recklessly in the market near Sante Street on the 24th of May, Abhilash and his friend Nagesh questioned them and asked them to drive cautiously and slowly. Upset over this, they arrived near Abhilash’s house on Monday night and attacked him. In the altercation, some houses incurred minor damages. Abhilash was rushed to the AIMS hospital and is responding to the treatment,” the Police said.