Mirzapur: Nazim Ansari takes a minor Hindu girl to Mumbai after posing as Rahul Singh, was planning to convert and marry her; arrested

The case pertains to the Kotwali Dehat police station area of Mirzapur district. On 7th May 2024, the victim's mother filed a complaint with the police. In the complaint, the victim's mother stated that Nazim who used the fake Hindu name Rahul Singh had lured her 16-year-old daughter and taken her away.

OpIndia Staff
Mirzapur Love jihad
Representative Image
9

A case of love jihad recently came to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district. Police arrested Nazim Ansari who is accused of trapping a minor Hindu girl by using a fake Hindu name, Rahul Singh and then taking her to Mumbai. According to reports, he was planning to convert the minor’s religion and marry her in court by altering the date of birth on her Aadhaar card. 

However, his plan was exposed when an OTP for an Aadhaar “update” was received on the phone of the victim’s mother. The victim’s family, who had already filed a missing person’s report, informed the police. After conducting surveillance, the police apprehended the accused and rescued the victim on 17th May. They handed over the minor victim to her family. 

It is alleged that Nazim’s mother Noorjahan is also involved in this entire conspiracy and she fully supported her son.

According to reports, six months ago, Nazim came to live next to the victim's house.

According to reports, six months ago, Nazim came to live next to the victim’s house.

He introduced himself to the victim as Rahul Singh to develop a friendship with the minor girl. Later, he trapped the minor in a love affair. On 7th May, with the help of a young neighbour, Nazim managed to run away with the victim. He took the minor from Bhadohi to Mumbai.  

After extensively searching for her daughter, when the victim’s mother could not find any trace of her, she filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 366 and 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

According to reports, Nazim Ali was planning to marry the victim after converting her to Islam in Mumbai. He was preparing documents to marry the girl in court. For this, he wanted to alter the date of birth on her Aadhaar card.  

He also visited an Aadhar card centre in Mumbai. However, the minor’s Aadhaar card was linked to the phone of her mother. During an attempt to “update” Aadhaar card details, an OTP was sent to her mother’s phone. To get OTP, the staff of the Aadhaar card centre called her. 

The victim’s mother then approached the Police and informed them about the same. The Police then set a trap to arrest Nazim. On 17th May, they apprehended him when he came to Mirzapur for some work. 

After rescuing the minor victim, she was sent to counselling, and her medical examination was conducted. The girl’s statement was also recorded in the court. Based on her recorded statement before the court, the police are taking further action in this case. During the investigation, the police also found the role of Nazim’s mother suspicious. OpIndia has the FIR copy.

Meanwhile, the young neighbour who assisted the accused is still at large, and the police are searching for him. 

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Singh said that the young man has been arrested in Mumbai on charges of abducting the minor girl and has been sent to jail. The minor has been handed over to her family, and the matter is under investigation. 

