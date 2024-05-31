A 22-year-old man named Kalu alias Salim Khan was arrested for raping and attempting to abduct a 21-year-old Hindu female in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district. He also recorded the sexual violation on camera. He then defamed her with the obscene video and assaulted her family members as she was tying the knot with another man. On 30th May, a video of the incident went viral on social media. It showed a group, including the primary offender, brandishing swords and iron rods and pulling a woman from her home in order to kidnap her. The neighbours’ prompt assistance helped the young woman to be saved.

The culprit broke into her residence at around six o’clock in the evening with the help of his accomplices Jodha, Sameer and Shahrukh. They attacked her family after she objected, breaking her brother’s arm and her father’s leg. Her mother suffered severe beatings as well. A crowd gathered as the mother and her family cried out for protection. He left the victim behind as the perpetrator, who had earlier threatened bystanders, departed the location as the throng turned larger. He also threatened her family and the family of the man she was engaged to during the commotion.

At first, the cops were hesitant to file a report, however, they registered a case based on complaints from both the woman and her father after the intervention of local Hindu organisation members in the late 29th of May evening. Ashok Nagar superintendent of police Vineet Jain stated, “The main accused raped the 21-year-old woman and shot a video of her. He was threatening the woman and her family members not to marry anyone else. Recently, the family fixed her marriage. The accused along with three others came to the woman’s house and thrashed her father, mother and brother. He tried to abduct the woman but was saved by neighbours. He later brandished a sword and ran away from the spot.”

Two first information reports (FIRs) have been launched in the matter. The woman filed the first formal complaint, charging rape under section 376 and attempted kidnapping under section 363. The second formal complaint was filed in response to her father’s complaint under sections 323 (voluntarily causing harm), 294 (using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The authorities are currently conducting raids to nab other culprits.