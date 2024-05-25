A history-sheeter named Harun Shaikh was held for the brutal assault on 28-year-old Kuldip Pawar in Thane, Maharashtra. The shocking incident reportedly transpired on 21st May at around 12:30 am at a bar and restaurant in Manpada which falls under the jurisdiction of Chitalsar-Manpada police station. The accused, who is from the Hajuri area in Wagle Estate, was apprehended by the authorities, however, according to reports, he continued to share videos on his social media despite being in police custody.

Harun Shaikh carried on displaying his power even after being arrested by the police. His brazen statements on social media, including “The boss is coming soon,” compounded Kuldip and his friends’ misery whenever he posted updates. He is an infamous criminal with a long history of robberies, deceit and violations of the Arms Act.

Video | Goon with criminal history Harun Shiakh alleged brutally assaults 28 year hotel management student Kuldeep Pawar with bottle at Cafe Bun Tea in Manpada, Thane. Posts video from police custody saying- boss coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tYlJl44NLn — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 24, 2024

Hotel management student Kuldip Pawar from the Kalher village in Bhiwandi was having a great time with friends at Cafe BunTea in Unique Vistas when the culprit who was obviously drunk arrived there and the events took a horrifying turn. Eyewitnesses unveiled that he started by threatening and frightening the young men in order to establish his authority over the premises. Then, without warning, he began to verbally abuse the victim and retaliated by hitting him with a bottle when he challenged his actions. He severely injured the latter’s face with the broken bottle when a friend attempted to step in.

Kuldip was taken to a nearby hospital immediately where he required 50 stitches to treat the lacerations on his face. His extensive face wounds from the incident served as a stark reminder of the vicious assault. The injured and the accused were longtime acquaintances who worked together in event management, according to the police. They parted ways after a dispute after which they did not speak to one another for some days. Kuldip went to a bar with his pals the day of the incident and they were drinking beer when Shaikh and his friend came there to enjoy some beer.

Shaikh was invited by a mutual friend to join them when a serious argument erupted between the former and Kuldip about their previous disagreement when the perpetrator lost his temper and assaulted his face. He dropped to the floor as he profusely bleed from his wounds. People at the place caught him and notified the police. Afterwards, he was taken to a private hospital in Thane for treatment where is admitted currently.

“We rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack in the bar. The accused managed to escape after attempting murder. The people who were in the bar held him and handed him over to the police. We have arrested Shaikh under the charge of attempt to murder and taken him to the police station. A case was filed against him under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code,” stated Girish Gode, Senior Police Inspector at Chitalsar Manpada police station.

He added “Shaikh has been produced in Thane court and sent to judicial custody. We conducted a panchnama at the spot and discovered a weapon. We confiscated bloodstains and clothes from the spot to keep as evidence.”