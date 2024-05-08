Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: 14-year-old Hindu girl raped, threatened, and asked to 'follow Islamic traditions', accused Ibrahim...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: 14-year-old Hindu girl raped, threatened, and asked to ‘follow Islamic traditions’, accused Ibrahim Khan booked

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the incident is said to have happened in the Kashigaon area of Mumbai in November 2023. The victim had recently shifted to the locality with her sister after her parents died.

OpIndia Staff
Minor Hindu girl raped
Representational image
4

On Saturday (4th May), Mumbai Police in Maharashtra booked an individual identified as Ibrahim Khan for brutally raping a 14-year-old Hindu girl and threatening her to death. The accused first trapped the minor girl into a ‘love’ affair and then forcefully established sexual relations with her.

The police have filed an FIR under sections 376 and 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. Also sections 3(1)(w)(i) and 3(1)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST Act, 1989 have been imposed against the accused.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the incident is said to have happened in the Kashigaon area of Mumbai in November 2023. The victim had recently shifted to the locality with her sister after her parents died. Accused Ibrahim Khan stayed in the neighborhood of the victim and used to watch the victim daily.

On 8th November, the accused approached the victim and told her that he liked her and that he wanted to spend his life with her. He also proposed to the girl for marriage. The girl took some time to respond. Meanwhile, on 11th November, he barged into her home when she was all alone and harassed her.

Later he forced himself upon the girl saying that he intended to marry her. Though the girl refused, he forcefully established sexual relations with the girl. “He told me that he did not want to stay with his parents and that he liked me. He also said that he would take a room on rent and would keep me there happily. I refused. But later he forced himself upon me and told me that nothing was wrong,” the girl was quoted as saying in the FIR.

As per the complaint, the accused is also said to have sexually assaulted the girl in December 2023. He also abused the girl and threatened her saying that if she failed to fulfill all his desires, he would kill her. He also once took the girl to a nearby Masjid and asked her to observe Roja (fast as per Islamic ritual) and follow Islamic traditions. The girl, as per the FIR, had a suspicion that she was being trapped in ‘love jihad’ so she would stay away from the accused.

The threats continued in the meantime. However, the complaint was filed by the victim on 3rd May 2024 only after the accused again barged into the home of the victim, abused and threatened to kill her.

The police have filed an FIR under sections 376 and 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. Also sections 3(1)(w)(i) and 3(1)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST Act, 1989 have been imposed against the accused.

Further investigations are underway. FIR copy of the case has been obtained by OpIndia.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Toughest, highest, remotest: Read how ECI navigates India’s vast geography to ensure no voter is left behind

Siddhi Somani -

‘Even Lord Krishna was dark’: PM Modi slams Congress over Sam Pitroda’s racist remarks, asks if skin colour is the reason they opposed President...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi, who chose Wayanad for its Muslim vote bank, would resign from Rae Bareli and retain Wayanad if he wins both, read what...

OpIndia Staff -

‘It’s Waqf Board’s nature to encroach properties and declare it as its asset’: Hindu side in Krishna Janmabhoomi case urges court to deny permission...

OpIndia Staff -

How much black money has Congress received from Adani and Ambani?: PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi’s unusual silence on businessmen

OpIndia Staff -

Teachers won’t be able to use cell phones, action to be taken if they go to worship or offer namaz while on duty: Rajasthan...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada’s Bill C-63 – Weaponising undefined ‘hate speech’: Trudeau govt to penalise individuals for ‘hate speech’ even if made years ago. Why India needs...

Anurag -

UP: Akhilesh Yadav and Muslim leaders desecrate temple where non-Hindus are not allowed, wear shoes in premises, Hindus purify the temple

OpIndia Staff -

Moradabad: Samajwadi Party leader Asif Ali rapes and extorts crores from the daughter of his party’s ex-leader, threatens her with acid attack

OpIndia Staff -

Sam Pitroda says people of East India look like Chinese, South Indians look like Africans, goes on a racist rant in an attempt to...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com