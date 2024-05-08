Mumbai: 14-year-old Hindu girl raped, threatened, and asked to ‘follow Islamic traditions’, accused Ibrahim Khan booked

On Saturday (4th May), Mumbai Police in Maharashtra booked an individual identified as Ibrahim Khan for brutally raping a 14-year-old Hindu girl and threatening her to death. The accused first trapped the minor girl into a ‘love’ affair and then forcefully established sexual relations with her.

The police have filed an FIR under sections 376 and 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. Also sections 3(1)(w)(i) and 3(1)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST Act, 1989 have been imposed against the accused.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the incident is said to have happened in the Kashigaon area of Mumbai in November 2023. The victim had recently shifted to the locality with her sister after her parents died. Accused Ibrahim Khan stayed in the neighborhood of the victim and used to watch the victim daily.

On 8th November, the accused approached the victim and told her that he liked her and that he wanted to spend his life with her. He also proposed to the girl for marriage. The girl took some time to respond. Meanwhile, on 11th November, he barged into her home when she was all alone and harassed her.

Later he forced himself upon the girl saying that he intended to marry her. Though the girl refused, he forcefully established sexual relations with the girl. “He told me that he did not want to stay with his parents and that he liked me. He also said that he would take a room on rent and would keep me there happily. I refused. But later he forced himself upon me and told me that nothing was wrong,” the girl was quoted as saying in the FIR.

As per the complaint, the accused is also said to have sexually assaulted the girl in December 2023. He also abused the girl and threatened her saying that if she failed to fulfill all his desires, he would kill her. He also once took the girl to a nearby Masjid and asked her to observe Roja (fast as per Islamic ritual) and follow Islamic traditions. The girl, as per the FIR, had a suspicion that she was being trapped in ‘love jihad’ so she would stay away from the accused.

The threats continued in the meantime. However, the complaint was filed by the victim on 3rd May 2024 only after the accused again barged into the home of the victim, abused and threatened to kill her.

Further investigations are underway. FIR copy of the case has been obtained by OpIndia.