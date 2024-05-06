Monday, May 6, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Mehar Jahan burns her husband's private part with cigarettes, attempts to chop...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Mehar Jahan burns her husband’s private part with cigarettes, attempts to chop it off with knife

On 29th April, Mehar Jahan made her husband Mannan Zaidi drink milk which was spiked with intoxicants. When the victim became unconscious, she tied his hands and legs and brutally tortured him.

OpIndia Staff
10

On Sunday (5th May), the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 30-year-old woman named Mehar Jahan for burning her husband’s private part with cigarettes and attempting to chop it off with a knife.

The incident occurred in Chak Mehood village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Seohara police station in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh.

On 29th April, Mehar Jahan reportedly made her husband Mannan Zaidi drink milk which was spiked with intoxicants. When the victim became unconscious, she tied his hands and legs and brutally tortured him.

The incident was caught on camera and is now doing the rounds of the internet. In the visuals, Mannan Zaidi could be heard pleading with his wife but the torture did not stop.

Later, he filed a complaint with the Seohara police station. According to Zaidi, he married Mehar Jahan on 17th November last year. It was only after their wedding that he learnt about her smoking and drinking habits.

When the victim reportedly protested against it, Mehar Jahan threatened to kill him. She also mentally and physically harassed him. Mannan Zaidi also accused his wife of trying to strangle him to death.

The victim also said that Jahan had threatened to falsely implicate him and send him to jail. While speaking about the matter, SP Dharampal Singh said confirmed the arrest of the accused woman.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mehar Jahan under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt using poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug), and 506 (Criminal intimidation).

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmannan zaidi, mehar jahan, private parts attacked, cigarettes, bijnor incident
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘You are directed to immediately disclose your identity and residence’: Kolkata Police to social media user over a spoof video on Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -

Vijaypura honour killing case: Ibrahimsab, Akbar awarded death penalty for setting pregnant Muslim woman on fire for marrying a Hindu boy, other 5 accused...

OpIndia Staff -

“Ladki ho toh pitogi is slogan of Congress”: Radhika Khera takes jibe at Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ slogan

ANI -

British councillor shouts ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ after being elected in local polls: The West is about to discover how Islamists use democracy to subvert freedom and...

Siddhi Somani -

“Congress, SP have Ram droh in their DNA,” says UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Radhika Khera’s resignation from Congress

ANI -

T20 World Cup co-host West Indies get terror threat from Pakistan, the hosts assure all safety measures are in place to deal with it

OpIndia Staff -

After Delhi, 3 schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat email

ANI -

‘Cannot study or concentrate, pass everyone’: ‘Traumatised’ Columbia University students demand exam cancellation after police cracks down on pro-Palestine protests

OpIndia Staff -

Pro-Hamas protests in US varsities funded by donors of Joe Biden: Read how George Soros, who also attacks India, Pritzker and Rockefeller are fuelling...

OpIndia Staff -

Spooked by Rajnath Singh’s comment, Abdullah furthers Pakistan’s perpetual ‘humare paas bumb hai’ trope: How Gupkar gang always bats for the enemy

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com