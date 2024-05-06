On Sunday (5th May), the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 30-year-old woman named Mehar Jahan for burning her husband’s private part with cigarettes and attempting to chop it off with a knife.

The incident occurred in Chak Mehood village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Seohara police station in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh.

On 29th April, Mehar Jahan reportedly made her husband Mannan Zaidi drink milk which was spiked with intoxicants. When the victim became unconscious, she tied his hands and legs and brutally tortured him.

#Bijnor: Mehar Jahan married Mannan Zaidi after having a love affair with him on 17 Nov 23 in Bijnor UP.



🎈They started living in a separate house as she insisted.



🎈Soon after separation Mannan discovered that Mehar drinks alcohol and smokes.



🎈Mehar started torturing… pic.twitter.com/yMUi7ZuOvU — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) May 6, 2024

The incident was caught on camera and is now doing the rounds of the internet. In the visuals, Mannan Zaidi could be heard pleading with his wife but the torture did not stop.

Later, he filed a complaint with the Seohara police station. According to Zaidi, he married Mehar Jahan on 17th November last year. It was only after their wedding that he learnt about her smoking and drinking habits.

When the victim reportedly protested against it, Mehar Jahan threatened to kill him. She also mentally and physically harassed him. Mannan Zaidi also accused his wife of trying to strangle him to death.

The victim also said that Jahan had threatened to falsely implicate him and send him to jail. While speaking about the matter, SP Dharampal Singh said confirmed the arrest of the accused woman.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mehar Jahan under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt using poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug), and 506 (Criminal intimidation).