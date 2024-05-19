On Sunday (19th May), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for targeting Hindu organisations such as ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sewa Ashram Sangh for electoral gain.

While speaking during a public meeting in West Bengal’s Purulia district, PM Modi stated, “The TMC government has crossed all limits. ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sewa Ashram Sangham are known across the globe for their service. They have taken the name of our country to new heights.”

He emphasised, “Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, is openly threatening these organisations. There are millions of followers associated with these missions all over the world, and their sole aim is to serve the people.”

Prime Minister Modi strongly comes down on Mamata Banerjee for her accusing esteemed organisation such as Ramkrishna Mission, Bharat Seva Ashram & ISCKON to be involving in BJP's politics. He calls this to be a thinking of low mentality & hits back at them for keeping their… pic.twitter.com/vZghA4r67G — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) May 19, 2024

“The Bengal government has pointed a finger at them and is threatening in their name. So much courage! Just to please their vote bank, TMC has stooped to such a level” he emphasised,” PM Modi further added.

It must be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee stirred the hornet’s nest on Saturday (18th May) by attacking Hindu organisations, working in West Bengal.

She claimed that a monk associated with Bharat Sewa Ashram Sangh named Kartik Maharaj had conspired with the BJP to not allow TMC agents in polling booths.

In a new low, Mamata Banerjee attacks ISKON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh. Revered spiritual Gurus like A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Swami Vivekananda and Swami Pranavananda established these orders respectively and count millions of Hindus around the… pic.twitter.com/WlKEgIlLgX — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 18, 2024

“Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks,” she had claimed.