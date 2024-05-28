Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomeNews Reports'A big fraud was taking place': PM Modi slams Mamata govt after Calcutta HC...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘A big fraud was taking place’: PM Modi slams Mamata govt after Calcutta HC cancels OBC reservation given to Muslims

"When the (Calcutta) High Court's judgment came, it became clear that such a big fraud was taking place," PM Modi told ANI

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi lashes out at 'fraud' committed by TMC govt by granting OBC status to only Muslim groups
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee , images via PTI
12

Days after the Calcutta High Court cancelled an estimated 5 lakh Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued mostly to Muslims by the West Bengal government since 2010, PM Modi has hit out at the ruling TMC government.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he informed, “When the (Calcutta) High Court’s judgment came, it became clear that such a big fraud was taking place.”

“But what is even more unfortunate is that for vote bank politics, now they are also abusing the judiciary…This situation cannot be acceptable under any circumstances,” PM Modi emphasised.

It must be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that she would not follow the verdict of the Calcutta High Court and continue to grant OBC reservations to groups that are now invalid.

“I don’t accept Calcutta HC’s verdict. OBC reservation will continue as it is,” the West Bengal Chief Minister was quoted as saying by the West Bengal CM.

PM Modi had previously described the Calcutta High Court verdict as an eye-opener for the country.

The  Calcutta High Court verdict on Muslim OBC reservation

In a landmark judgment on Wednesday (22nd May), the  Calcutta High Court cancelled Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates issued to 77 groups by the Left and Trinamool Congress governments between 5th March 2010 and 11th May 2012.

The development came as a shocker for the incumbent government ahead of the upcoming 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections in the State.

The West Bengal government, run by the Left and TMC, came under scanner for its “unconstitutional” categorisation of classes solely based on religion, as laid down by the Supreme Court in the landmark Indra Sawhney case of 1992 (wherein the Judiciary upheld the validity of 27% OBC reservation).

The  Calcutta High Court also noted that the West Bengal government committed “fraud on the Constitutional power of the State” by enacting the West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 2012 and excluding the role of Commission in the identification of new OBCs.

The Commission’s reports are not in accordance with the Constitutional value of the impartial and secular reservation. Although the reports of the Commission are prepared to show that it has not made a religion-specific reservation, it appears otherwise to this Court,” the Judges noted.

The  Calcutta High Court also came down heavily on the West Bengal government for treatment of Muslims as a ‘political commodity’ and exploiting them for electoral gains.

It is interesting to note that while most classes belonging to the Muslim community were included in the OBC category under the Left regime, it was the Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government that issued the most number of OBC certificates to Mulims after coming to power in 2011.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmodi, mamata, obc, calcutta high court
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘I have cyclone relief work, last phase elections, can’t attend June 1 meeting’: Mamata Banerjee snubs I.N.D.I. Alliance again

OpIndia Staff -

From talking about Hitler’s pen*s to linking Coronavirus with ‘sex power’ to lies about invitation to Nupur Sharma: How Saurabh Dwivedi’s ‘The Lallantop’ gained...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rahul Gandhi distorted facts to tarnish Adani Group’s reputation’: Investor files plea over defamatory statements against business conglomerate, PM Modi also named

OpIndia Staff -

Following threats from leftist terrorists, traditional medicine practitioner Hemchand Manjhi says he will return the Padma Shri award and discontinue his work

OpIndia Staff -

Gupta brothers, wanted in multi-billion dollar scam in South Africa, arrested in a suicide case in India: Read about their alleged link to a...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Mob attacks Channagiri police station over alleged custodial death of Muslim man detained for involvement in gambling, 2 police officers suspended

OpIndia Staff -

Left becomes victim of its own oppression Olympics: JNU Professor Spivak in dock for pulling up Dalit student, bullied student because she thought he...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan support to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, agenda peddlers of Khan Market gang, corruption-free governance and more: What PM Modi said in an interview...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muslims should take note of the matter’: AIMIM Delhi chief instigates STSJ mob against Anand Ranganathan over Nupur Sharma controversy

OpIndia Staff -

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga says Punjab AAP minister Balkar Singh forced a girl to remove her clothes on a video call for a job, opposition...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com