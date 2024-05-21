Tuesday, May 21, 2024
‘Received abuses through media for the past 23 years’: PM Modi thanks news channels for creating public curiosity about him

While speaking to News24, PM Modi sarcastically remarked, "If there was no media, then, who would have known me?"

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi during News24 interview
Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken potshots at Indian media for running a smear campaign against him for the past 23 years.

While speaking to News24, he sarcastically remarked, “If there was no media, then, who would have known me?”

PM Modi pointed out, “I have received a lot of abuse through the media and it has been happening for the past 23 years. People began to wonder about my ability to withstand all these abuses and still be able to work calmly.”

“I will say that the media has played an important role in creating public curiosity about me. It has played a catalysing effect in the process. My only challenge has been to debunk the fiction that the media plays up as ‘fact,’ he said.

PM Modi noted, “The entire media ecosystem in India runs on sources. Most of the time, the channels do not have anything concrete but they need to run news 24/7.”

“Unlike in the past, the internal affairs of the government are not leaked to the media. This is why even the gossip has a limit now. All forms of leakage have been sealed by our government,” he emphasised.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

