Pro-Khalistan graffiti appears on the walls of Delhi Metro stations in Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan

This is not the first instance of pro-Khalistan alogans being painted on the walls of Delhi metro stations.

On Sunday, May 12, pro-Khalistan slogans were noticed on the walls of Metro stations in Karol Bagh and Jhandewala stations of the Delhi Metro. This is not the first instance of pro-Khalistan alogans being painted on the walls of Delhi metro stations. Police has lodged an FIR in the case and requested CCTV footage from the concerned metro stations. Reportedly, the slogans were painted by supporters of banned terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) who have previously taken responsibility for such incidents.

Previously, in August last year, Delhi Police special cell arrested a member of the banned terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), who has been identified as Preetpal. He allegedly spray painted pro-Khalistani graffiti and slogans at Metro stations in Delhi on August 27. Preetpal was apprehended from Punjab during the wee hours of August 31, 2023.

Ahead of the G20 summit in the National Capital, Khalistani graffiti appeared on several metro rail stations in Delhi. The Khalistani slogans appeared on more than 8 metro stations in the national capital. The graffiti read, “Delhi Banega Khalistan” (Delhi will become Khalistan), “Khalistan Zindabad” (Long live Khalistan) and “Khalistan Referendum Zindabad” (Long live Khalistan Referendum). A probe into the development was promptly started by Delhi Police.

Additionally, SFJ posted footage of the Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh metro stations with graffiti that stated “Punjab Is Not India” and “Khalistan Zindabad” on the walls.

Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ chief said, “Reminding G20 leaders that violence begets violence. Indian government’s use of bullets against pro-Khalistan Sikhs has reached Canada, UK and Australia.”

Previously, a week before Republic Day in 2023, SFJ members spray-painted graffiti in a number of West Delhi neighbourhoods. Vikram Singh and Balram Singh, who were drivers for a hotel in Aerocity, were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police in the case.

