Pune Porsche crash: Accused teen’s father made 14 calls to doctor before son’s blood test, gave 3 lakh bribe to get blood sample replaced

The police said that the calls were probably made to discuss the ‘change of blood sample’.

OpIndia Staff
Arrested Sassoon Hospital doctors (Source: The Daily Gaurdian)
4

Fresh revelations have been made in the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, where a 17-year-old minor rammed his swanky Porsche into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot in the early hours of May 19. The police have revealed that the accused teen’s father Vishal Agarwal made as many as 14 calls to Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon Hospital’s forensic medicine department within two hours before the blood sample collection of the minor.

Notably, on Monday, May 27, the Pune police Crime Branch arrested two doctors from Sasson Hospital on the charge of manipulating blood samples of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche hit and run case. The two doctors were identified as Dr Ajay Taware, head of Sassoon General Hospital’s forensic medicine department, and Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer. The hospital peon, Atul Ghatkamble, who works under Dr Ajay Taware, was later arrested. They were remanded in police custody until May 30.

The hospital attendant is said to have accepted a bribe of Rs 3 lakh intended for the two senior doctors, who replaced the juvenile driver’s blood samples with that of another person who showed no traces of alcohol. The Rs 3 lakh cash was found on Monday by the Crime Branch of the Pune Police.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has formed a three-member committee subsequent to the arrest of two doctors and a staff member from Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. 

The accused teenager’s father was arrested earlier and lodged in Yerawada Central Prison after he was granted judicial custody for 14 days.

After arresting the father, the Pune Crime branch on May 25 morning, also arrested SK Agarwal, the grandfather of the minor accused in the case. It may be recalled that the Pune teen’s grandfather’s link with the underworld had come to the fore earlier.

The accused grandfather and his father allegedly threatened Gangadhar, snatched his phone and forcibly kept him confined in their bungalow in an attempt to force him to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor grandson.

