Rajkot: At least 20, including children, killed in a massive fire at a gaming zone, rescue ops underway

OpIndia Staff
Rajkot gaming zone fire
Fire broke out at a gaming zone in Rajkot, leaving at least 20 dead (Image Source: India Today)
7

At least 20 people, including 10 children, lost their lives in a massive fire that erupted at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on the evening of May 25, officials reported. Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava confirmed that 20 bodies have been recovered from the TRP Gaming Zone fire.

Efforts are ongoing to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava, as quoted by news agency ANI, stated, “A fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. Rescue operations are ongoing, the fire is under control, and we are working to recover as many bodies as possible.”

Bhargava added, “So far, around 20 bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital for further investigation. We will conduct investigations. Yuvraj Singh Solanki owns the gaming zone. We will file charges for negligence and the resulting deaths. Further investigation will commence once the rescue operations are completed.”

PM Modi took to X to express condolences to the bereaved families. “Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

The fire broke out in a temporary structure at the TRP Game Zone. Many of the victims were children, who were there in large numbers because of the ongoing summer vacation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been directed to conduct immediate rescue and relief operations at the game zone.

“Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured,” Mr Patel tweeted.

