Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeNews Reports'False and baseless': Ram Janmbhoomi Trust condemns Rahul Gandhi's repeated lies that President Murmu...
Editor's picksFact-CheckNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘False and baseless’: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust condemns Rahul Gandhi’s repeated lies that President Murmu was not invited to Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Asserting that the President of India was invited to the event held in January this year, Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust said that he has "serious objection" to the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff
Ram Mandir Trust condemns Rahul Gandhi's lies
Rahul Gandhi (image via BBC), VHP delegation inviting President Murmu on January 12
11

Refuting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya because of her tribal origin, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday (30th April) said that the allegations of the Wayanad MP are “absolutely false, baseless, and misleading”.

Asserting that the President of India was invited to the event held in January this year, Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust said that he has “serious objection” to the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi.

“In a meeting in Gujarat, Rahul ji has said that the President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya because she is a tribal. As the General Secretary and Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, I have serious objection to these statements of Rahul ji. These statements are absolutely false, baseless, and misleading,” he said.

He said Rahul’s baseless charge about the event that took place three months ago could create divisions in the society. “These parts of the speech are seriously objectionable for us,” he added.

He also said that both President Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind were invited to the Pran Pratishtha. “People from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and the extremely poor were invited and they came. Also, the shramiks involved in the construction of the mandir were also present in the Prana Pratishtha ceremony. Even during the Prana Pratishtha rituals, many families belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward castes were given the opportunity to worship in the “Goodh Mandap” of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir,” Rai added. Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya and have the darshan of Ram Lalla on Wednesday.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan press release, President Murmu will also perform the Saryu pujan and aarti. “During her stay in Ayodhya, the President will make darshan and aarti at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela. She will also do the Saryu pujan and aarti,” the release stated.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly been lying about President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On 13th April, he claimed that President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the Pran Prathistha ceremony of Ram Mandir for virtue of being an Adivasi. “They had told her not to come for the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir. Why? Because she is an Adivasi. This is the only reason,” he claimed.

The truth is that President Murmu was formally invited by a delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The invitation was extended on 12th January this year by a delegation comprising Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal, and Ram Mandir construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

USA: Violent pro-Palestine ‘students’ occupy Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall shouting “Intifada”: All we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

‘Enough of dilly-dallying’: Tired of waiting, Amethi Congress holds a sit-in protest against the ongoing suspense over the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

OpIndia Staff -

OpenAI signs deal with Financial Times to train its AI models on their content: How the paper repeatedly spread anti-India propaganda

Paurush Gupta -

London: Sword-wielding man attacks police officers and civilians in Hainault, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

As priests are arrested over donations in Tamil Nadu, read how a law brought by the British has taken over Hindu temples with mafia-like...

Dibakar Dutta -

UP: Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman, seeks votes in the name of gangsters Atiq Ahmed, Shahabuddin and Mukhtar Ansari; FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -

Congress tosses Reetam Singh under the bus: Party confirms he was a ‘war room coordinator’, but claims the fake video was shared ‘in a...

OpIndia Staff -

Is Congress planning Shiva vs Ram? Kharge promotes Chhattisgarh candidate Shivakumar Dahariya saying ‘Shiva can give a tough fight to Ram’

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: How Congress fooled the public, once again, in the name of 6 guarantees they gave during assembly elections

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Amit Shah doctored video row: Jignesh Mevani’s PA and AAP worker arrested; complaint filed against 16 including INC, NCP (Sharad Pawar) workers

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com