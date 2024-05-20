Monday, May 20, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRohingya Muslims continue persecution of Hindus and Buddhists in Myanmar: Over 5,000 houses torched...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rohingya Muslims continue persecution of Hindus and Buddhists in Myanmar: Over 5,000 houses torched amid escalating communal tensions

Tensions have escalated into communal violence, with reports indicating that nearly 5,000 houses belonging to Buddhists and Hindus were destroyed in Buthidaung, located just 25 km from the Bangladesh border. Conscripts, including young boys from Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, were used for this operation.

OpIndia Staff
Rohingyas Myanmar Hindus Buddhists houses
Over 5,000 houses belonging to Buddhists and Hindus set ablaze by Rohingyas in Myanmar
10

The situation in Myanmar remains dire, with intensified clashes between the military-led junta and ethnic rebel groups, particularly in Rakhine State. Tensions have escalated into communal violence, with reports indicating that nearly 5,000 houses belonging to Buddhists and Hindus were destroyed in Buthidaung, located just 25 km from the Bangladesh border.

“These 5,000 houses were targeted because they belonged to Buddhists and Hindus. Many residents had fled to safer areas, leaving houses empty, but those who remained were forcibly removed, and their homes were looted and burned before their eyes. Conscripts, including young boys from Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, were used for this operation,” a source revealed.

The destruction occurred between April 11th and 21st. Buthidaung is now under the control of the ethnic rebel group Arakan Army.

“In the 2018 census, Buthidaung had 3,000 houses. This number has since more than tripled to 10,000 as people fled other areas to settle here. Over 50 per cent of residents are Muslims, with the remainder being Buddhists and Hindus,” a source reported.

Communal tensions in Rakhine State, which flared more than a decade ago, led to a significant exodus of Rohingyas, many of whom sought refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“Some Rohingyas from refugee camps are being forced into conscription. While some manage to flee, others are compelled to fight civilians. This divide-and-rule strategy will worsen the situation on the ground,” a source added.

Thousands of young people across Myanmar have fled to safer areas, with some crossing into other countries to avoid forced conscription.

Recently, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister, Hasan Mahmud, expressed hope that the Rohingya refugees they are sheltering would return to Myanmar. It is estimated that there are one million Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

Additionally, 138 Myanmar military personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and two majors, have taken refuge in Bangladesh. “They will be sent back just like other military personnel were repatriated,” Mahmud stated last week, noting that the Rohingyas also want to return.

Meanwhile, those who have fled face survival challenges due to a lack of livelihood opportunities.

The monsoon season, which begins in a few weeks, offers the only respite. Mobility became restricted, and clashes on the ground reduced drastically for nearly two months.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

After Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, AAP’s Chief Media Coordinator Vikas Kumar under the scanner: Times Now crew files complaint that he assaulted them

OpIndia Staff -

Why deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was known as ‘The Butcher of Tehran’: An insight into the brutal past of a dictator

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Confused’ Gauhar Khan alleges deprivation of voting rights, vents anger at authorities, only to find her name on the voter list at old address

OpIndia Staff -

Jaipur Police arrests serial rape accuser Bhavna Sharma who filed 14 rape cases since 2016: Details

OpIndia Staff -

From stones pelting not being dangerous to pepper spray being one: How some of the judiciary’s confounding decisions have left the public befuddled 

Shraddha Pandey -

AAP received Rs 7.08 crore foreign funds from 2014-2022, violated FCRA and RPA norms: ED to Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -

AAP’s streak of misbehaving with women remains unbroken: Delhi Police reaches AAP office after Times Now journalists dial 100 over mistreatment by party workers

OpIndia Staff -

Bhopal: Faizal alias Badhshah takes Hindu girl to Kerala’s Kozhikode, forces to convert, Islamic documents recovered from victim

OpIndia Staff -

‘I respect Hinduism and support BJP, so I was assaulted’: Kutch resident Alimamad tells OpIndia why he was assaulted by miscreants of the Muslim...

Krunalsinh Rajput -

‘Miscreants with firearms and daggers assaulted us’: Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri files police complaint after Mamata targets Hindu advocacy group

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com