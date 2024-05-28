Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, pulled down the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ story, presumably a paid post, from her Instagram account after drawing fierce online flak over the story.

Sajdeh was among several celebrities in India who had uploaded what appeared like a paid post on the Israeli action in Rafah, triggering an online backlash from Indian supporters who questioned her about her missing sense of justice when it came to standing up for Hindus, most notably Kashmiri Hindus and those persecuted in India, before meddling in a complicated war halfway around the world.

Here’s the story Ritika uploaded on her Instagram account:

Before long, several X users and Instagram users commented on how Sajdeh hadn’t expressed ‘solidarity’ for Hindus persecuted in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh and how she might have been an unwitting accomplice to the anti-Israel lobby that has been trying to mobilise support against its offensive in Rafah.

In response to the torrent of online criticism, Sajdeh deleted her story.

Many social media users lauded Ritika for course-correcting and deleting her Instagram story on Rafah.

“Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh has removed the story. Good sense prevailed,” an X user Ankit Jain tweeted.

Another X user commented that it was laudatory on Ritika’s part to delete the story and deprive Hamas supporters of an opportunity to use her as an accomplice to further demonise Israel.

Many others too welcomed her decision to pull down the story and refrain from being a part of a putative toolkit propaganda.

Ritika has been a mainstay in Indian cricket matches and recently at IPL 2024 matches, enthusiastically supported Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians. Unfortunately, the team had a dismal season, finishing last in the league stage.

Ritika and Rohit tied the knot in 2015 and had their daughter, Samaira, three years later. Before they started dating, Ritika was Rohit’s manager. They were introduced by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is like an elder brother to Ritika.