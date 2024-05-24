On 22nd May, Salim Panni and his gang of five to six individuals threatened and physically assaulted Saba Naaz and her two kids in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh as they were engaged in political discourse outside their home. The main accused, who was passing by their residence, did not like that they were talking about the country’s growing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as the return of the Modi government for the third time. He acted inappropriately towards the woman and her children.

Furthermore, Salim Panni and his friends arrived at her house between one and two in the morning and managed to get the door opened after which they thrashed the victims and threatened to kill them.

According to media reports, Saba Naaz, a resident of the Kareli police station area, along with her son and daughters were sitting outside their house in the evening and chatting about the ongoing Lok Sabha election. The youngsters were discussing the formation of the Modi government for the third time. This did not sit well with Salim Panni who stopped his vehicle and abused them. He vowed to teach them a lesson and declared that the Modi government will not return. Afterwards, they beat her and her two daughters as well as issued death threats before absconding from there.

Saba Naaz unveiled that the primary culprit barged into her house with his associates. All of them were drunk and coerced her 9-year-old minor child to open the door. They then abused her. Afterwards, they viciously beat her and her two daughters as well as issued death threats before absconding from there.

The woman revealed that she and her husband Sufiyan Ahmed support the Bharatiya Janata Party. Her husband is the co-convenor of the party’s Muslim Manch (Forum). Salim Panni, upset with their support for the BJP, has previously committed similar actions. Saba Naaz pleaded with the police for the protection of her and her family’s life and property. Kareli police station has registered a First Information Report under sections 147, 323, 504, 506, 452 and 354 (b) of the Indian Penal Code. The authorities have registered a case and arrested Salim Panni.