In the case of alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, Delhi Police has submitted in the remand application that the attack on the AAP MP could have been fatal. Delhi Police mentioned this in its application submitted to the court seeking a seven-day police remand of the accused Bibhav Kumar.

The Police also mentioned in their remand request that Bibhav Kumar admitted to formatting his Apple iPhone 15, and the phone needs to be taken to Mumbai to recover the data, for which his police remand was needed. Notably, as per the Police, CCTV footage from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence during the period of assault on May 13 has turned out to be blank.

In their remand application, Delhi Police also highlighted that Bibhav Kumar could not explain why despite termination of his appointment as personal secretary to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 19, he continued to work in the CM’s residence whereby he had “potential to tamper with crucial evidence in the case.”

Earlier, on May 18, Bibhav Kumar was detained from Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and later arrested. He was sent to 5 days judicial custody by the court later at night.

In her complaint to the police, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal had said that Bibhav Kumar attacked her at CM Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 with “full force, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen.”

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party leaders are going to hold a protest outside BJP HQ on Sunday, May 19, after CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on the complaint of AAP MP Swati Maliwal.