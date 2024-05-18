On Saturday, May 18, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was detained from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house in the national capital. According to reports, the Delhi Police had information that Arvind Kejriwal’s PA was in the CM’s house itself.

In her complaint to the police, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal had said that Bibhav Kumar attacked her at CM Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 with “full force, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen.”

Sharing the information, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that Bibhav Kumar was ‘arrested’ from the Delhi CM’s home.

Delhi CM's aid Bibhav Kumar got arrested from his house. So CM was giving shelter to alleged criminal. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 18, 2024

The NCW Chairperson also said that this implies that Arvind Kejriwal was sheltering an alleged criminal at his house.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had summoned Bibhav Kumar, aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to appear before NCW on May 17. Bibhav Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence in Delhi.

In its notice sent to Arvind Kejriwal’s office, the NCW said that it has taken suo moto cognisance of the news of DCW chief Swati Maliwal accusing Arvind Kejriwal’s aide of assaulting her at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

NCW had warned that strict action will follow if Bibhav Kumar didn’t appear before the commission.

Earlier on the day, the Delhi Police on Friday took Maliwal to the CM’s residence to recreate the crime scene, an official said, adding that her statement was also recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.