Saturday, May 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSwati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar detained by Police...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar detained by Police from the CM house

Sharing the information, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that Bibhav Kumar was ‘arrested’ from the Delhi CM’s home.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Dainik Bhaskar
Image via Dainik Bhaskar
8

On Saturday, May 18, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was detained from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house in the national capital. According to reports, the Delhi Police had information that Arvind Kejriwal’s PA was in the CM’s house itself.  

In her complaint to the police, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal had said that Bibhav Kumar attacked her at CM Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 with “full force, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen.”

Sharing the information, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that Bibhav Kumar was ‘arrested’ from the Delhi CM’s home.

The NCW Chairperson also said that this implies that Arvind Kejriwal was sheltering an alleged criminal at his house.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had summoned Bibhav Kumar, aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to appear before NCW on May 17. Bibhav Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence in Delhi.

In its notice sent to Arvind Kejriwal’s office, the NCW said that it has taken suo moto cognisance of the news of DCW chief Swati Maliwal accusing Arvind Kejriwal’s aide of assaulting her at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

NCW had warned that strict action will follow if Bibhav Kumar didn’t appear before the commission.

Earlier on the day, the Delhi Police on Friday took Maliwal to the CM’s residence to recreate the crime scene, an official said, adding that her statement was also recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Would have kidnapped you if this was Pakistan: Uber driver’s shocking exchange with a female passenger in Canada

OpIndia Staff -

DK Shivakumar offered me ₹100 crore to defame PM Modi: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda says 4 Ministers including Priyank Kharge handled pen drive of...

OpIndia Staff -

After AAP released yet another selective video to deny assault inside residence of Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal medical report confirms injuries to face, legs,...

OpIndia Staff -

Kyrgyzstan: Violent mobs launch targeted attacks on Pakistani MBBS students in Bishkek; Indian Embassy asks students to stay indoors as violence escalates

OpIndia Staff -

After Swati Maliwal files complaint of assault against Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, ex-AAP leader Shazia Ilmi opens up about ‘blackmail’ culture within Aam...

OpIndia Staff -

George Soros backed hitjob against Amit Shah in The Guardian? Litany of lies, unverified anecdotes and a dubious writer

Dibakar Dutta -

Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar files counter-complaint against AAP MP Swati Maliwal accusing her of trespassing, seeks probe into ‘chats with BJP leaders’

ANI -

“The newspaper has murdered all ethical journalism and standards”: Manipur govt slams The Hindu over editorial on ethnic conflict in the state

ANI -

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted during campaigning in Delhi, youth slaps him multiple times after greeting him with a garland

OpIndia Staff -

“Swati Maliwal went to Kejriwal’s residence as part of BJP’s conspiracy”: AAP leader Atishi attacks party MP, Maliwal hits back threatening to expose secrets

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com