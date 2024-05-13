Tuesday, May 14, 2024
UP: Woman who claimed she got a BJP slip after voting for SP admits she had pressed the wrong button; Congress trolls and leaders had shared her fake claims

The video of the Lakhimpur Kheri lady who claimed he had voted for SP but got BJP slip instead later clarified she had mistakenly pressed the wrong button.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leaders, troll share fake claims of EVM malfunctioning in Lakhimpur Kheri
22

A video of a lady from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri claiming she voted for the Samajwadi party but got a BJP slip instead has gone viral online.

“I had voted for the cycle (Samajwadi Party) but the receipt showed Phool (BJP). Now I want that since I voted for cycle, my vote should go to cycle, not the flower,” the woman says in the viral video.

Several EVM detractors, mostly either Congress leaders or their overt supporters, quickly lapped up the claims and shared the video in their perennial pursuit to cast aspersions on the EVMs and insinuate that the elections are rigged.

National spokesperson for Congress, Supriya Shrinate, propagated the fake claims of an EVM machine malfunctioning in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Supriya Shrinate spreads video of a lady making false claims against EVM

And many other inveterate fake news peddlers, such as RJ Sayema, circulated the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, to disseminate false claims to cast doubts on EVMs. 

RJ Sayema fear-mongering over EVMs
‘Journalist’ Sachin Gupta shares video of a lady claiming she voted for SP but got BJP slip instead

However, the claims made in the video have been proven to be baseless and fake. DM Lakhimpur also issued a statement, rubbishing claims of alleged EVM fraud and confirming that the allegations of EVMs malfunctioning were baseless. 

The woman, whose video has gone viral, later clarified that there had been no case of EVM tampering as alleged on social media by Congress leaders and their supporters. In a fresh video, the lady said she had pressed the wrong button while voting due to which the vote had gone to the BJP.

“I had an infant baby with me during the time of voting because of which I pressed the wrong button and I have no problems with the EVMs,” the woman said in a video. 

