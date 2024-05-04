Saturday, May 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Nadeem rapes minor Muslim girl in Baghpat, Islamists peddle fake news to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Nadeem rapes minor Muslim girl in Baghpat, Islamists peddle fake news to falsely implicate Hindus

While peddling the fake news, the Islamists called dehumanising names to the Hindu community. One Haq Ali even went on to claim that Hindu gods are rapists.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Nadeem rapes minor Muslim girl in Baghpat, Islamists peddle fake news to falsely implicate Hindus
Representative Image via doidam10/ Canva
29

Days after an 11-year-old Muslim girl was abducted and raped in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, Islamists on social media falsely blamed the Hindu community for the heinous crime.

They shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and alleged that three Hindu men raped the underage victim. Popular OSINT handle ‘D-Intent Data’ on Saturday (4th May) compiled the screenshots wherein Islamists were seen claiming that Hindus raped an 11-year-old Muslim girl.

While peddling the fake news, the Islamists called dehumanising names to the Hindu community. One Haq Ali even went on to claim that Hindu gods are rapists. Contrarty to the social media claims, the perpetrator is a Muslim man named Nadeem.

On Friday (3rd May), the Circle Officer (Baraut/Baghpat) Saviratna Gautam said, “On 27th April, we received information that a minor girl was kidnapped from Asara village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ramala police station. We were able to recover the victim safely.”

“According to the girl, a man from the village along with his friends raped her. We have arrested all the culprits. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.”

When the Baghpat police released a written statement, it came to light that the perpetrator was a Muslim man named Nadeem.

The Bagphat police said, “It is to be informed that on 27.04.2024 Ramala police station received information that a minor girl has been kidnapped from village Asara. In this regard, a case was immediately registered at Ramla police station and the minor girl was recovered by the police team the same evening.”

The statement of the minor girl was taken under Section 161 CrPC and the victim was given medical treatment in the district hospital. After recording her statement under Section 164 CrPC in the Honorable Court, she was handed over safely to her family members. On the basis of the statements of the minor girl under Section 161/164 CrPC, the accused Nadeem (son of Yunus) has been arrested,” the cops informed.

“On the basis of the evidence received, necessary legal action has been taken by ensuring the arrest of other accused,” it concluded.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbagpat rape, nadeem, muslim girl raped by muslim man, muslim girl raped by nadeem
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress government caves to keep caste pot boiling? After closure report pointed out ‘Rohith Vemula was not Dalit’, Telangana Police says they will investigate...

OpIndia Staff -
In the closure report, the police asserted that Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide, did not belong to the Scheduled Caste category. The police said Rohith Vemula died by suicide fearing that his real caste identity would be discovered.
News Reports

First win from Raebareli before challenging for the top: Chess legend Garry Kasparov’s hilarious dig at “Chess genius” Rahul Gandhi

ANI -
Garry Kasparov's comment comes in reference to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's post where he called Rahul Gandhi "an experienced player of politics and chess" following his announcement as the party's candidate for the seat.

Canada: Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Karan Brar, linked with Lawrence Bishnoi group, arrested for murder of Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar

‘Unnatural sex by a man with his wife is not rape, absence of consent irrelevant’: MP High Court

Congress troll Arun Reddy who ran the ‘Spirit of Congress’ account on X arrested in the Amit Shah doctored video case

Gandhi family keeps failing their party workers again and again, yet, Congress wants people to believe that Rahul can challenge Modi

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com