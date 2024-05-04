Days after an 11-year-old Muslim girl was abducted and raped in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, Islamists on social media falsely blamed the Hindu community for the heinous crime.

They shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and alleged that three Hindu men raped the underage victim. Popular OSINT handle ‘D-Intent Data’ on Saturday (4th May) compiled the screenshots wherein Islamists were seen claiming that Hindus raped an 11-year-old Muslim girl.

While peddling the fake news, the Islamists called dehumanising names to the Hindu community. One Haq Ali even went on to claim that Hindu gods are rapists. Contrarty to the social media claims, the perpetrator is a Muslim man named Nadeem.

1920

ANALYSIS: Misleading



FACT: A sensitive video of a rape victim is being circulated claiming that an 11-Year-old Muslim girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by three Hindu men in Baghpat, UP. The fact is that the police have arrested one accused named Nadeem S/O Younis (1/3) pic.twitter.com/gH1hmfGKCS — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) May 3, 2024

On Friday (3rd May), the Circle Officer (Baraut/Baghpat) Saviratna Gautam said, “On 27th April, we received information that a minor girl was kidnapped from Asara village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ramala police station. We were able to recover the victim safely.”

“According to the girl, a man from the village along with his friends raped her. We have arrested all the culprits. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.”

#WATCH | UP: Saviratna Gautam, CO Baraut, Baghpat says, "On 27 April, information was received about the disappearance of a minor girl from Asara village of Thana Ramala. Immediately a case was registered and the girl was rescued safely. The girl told that a boy from the village… pic.twitter.com/zF742o2tDb — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

When the Baghpat police released a written statement, it came to light that the perpetrator was a Muslim man named Nadeem.

The Bagphat police said, “ It is to be informed that on 27.04.2024 Ramala police station received information that a minor girl has been kidnapped from village Asara. In this regard, a case was immediately registered at Ramla police station and the minor girl was recovered by the police team the same evening.”

“ The statement of the minor girl was taken under Section 161 CrPC and the victim was given medical treatment in the district hospital. After recording her statement under Section 164 CrPC in the Honorable Court, she was handed over safely to her family members. On the basis of the statements of the minor girl under Section 161/164 CrPC, the accused Nadeem (son of Yunus) has been arrested,” the cops informed.